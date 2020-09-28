Every year National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H.

Wadena County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by highlighting some of the 4-Hers in the community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities. Look for inspirational posters throughout Wadena County that showcase the Summer 2020 Achievement Days and encourage youth to join the fun, according to a Wadena County 4-H news release.

This year’s National 4-H Week has the theme Opportunity4All to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America.

With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country, according to the release. The values of 4-H include every child having an equal opportunity to succeed and having the skills they need to make a difference in the world.

“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” President and CEO of the National 4-H Council Jennifer Sirangelo said in the release. "By encouraging diverse voices and innovative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap."

In Wadena County, more than 220 youth and 60 volunteers from the community are involved in 4-H, according to the release.

More information

To learn about getting involved, visit www.4-h.org, the University of Minnesota Extension – Wadena County 4-H page on Facebook or contact the Extension Office directly at 218-631-7623.