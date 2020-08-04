Reports from around the region show the sun has been shining brightly on those growing crops and those who chose to grow or expand their home gardens.

Wadena's Professional Agronomy Services manager Bob Keppers said the warm weather and timely rains have helped push the growing season ahead.

“We’ve had adequate rain here, it’s been wonderful,” Keppers said. “Corn is looking wonderful. Pollination is good, ear size is good.”

Soybeans are also looking good with few pest problems at this point. Wadena's Leaf River Ag agronomist and salesman Ron Schertler said aphids and white mold are two areas farmers may need to continue to watch to maximize yield as crops finish out.

Schertler said what has pushed the growth of area crops are an extra 500 heat units above normal. All those hot and sticky days and nights that made outdoor work uncomfortable through July, paid off in the field.

“We’re about 10 days to two weeks ahead of schedule,” Keppers said. Barring major storm damage, he feels harvest will remain ahead of schedule.

Schertler agreed saying that a recent cool down won’t do much to slow the crops down. He noted that last year crops were ahead of schedule until a cloudy and cool August came and slowed progress.

“We’re well ahead, if we keep up this pace we should have an early harvest,” Schertler said. As long as the moisture can keep up with the solar power, the area should continue to see lush countryside with an abundance of crops. A few severe storms in the area did little damage to crops. Some corn was laid down in its early stages but has been making a recovery.

“I think it’s recovered quite well,” Schertler said. “I’m pretty happy with the way it looks.”

Small grain harvest has begun in the area and many farmers have harvested their second cutting of hay. While the first was a little tough as the area was a bit dry, the second cutting came around nicely. A third round is already on its way for many.

Farmers chose to plant fewer corn acres this year, while the soybean crop has increased, according to Schertler.

As for the smaller garden farmer, area agronomy businesses and retail stores saw record seed sales as it would appear people were looking to grow more of their own vegetables this year. It appears those that jumped on the garden wagon should be rewarded richly as they reach harvest time.