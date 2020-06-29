In 1919, the Heidens’ world of farming included 80 acres with six fields partitioned off for pastures and different crops. After a century of changes, from the type of farming to the size of fields, one renter grows corn and beans on 57 acres.

While the Heiden farm reached its century mark last year, current owners Roger and Pamela Heiden said they did not quite get their application in. With good memories of the farm, Roger was glad to return after his and Pamela’s retirements in 2009.

Walter and Grace, Roger’s grandparents, began on the farm in Wadena in 1919 after moving from Iowa. Roger said a typical farm, including theirs, milked cows, raised pigs and grew oats, corn, and alfalfa for the cows. The family ownership continued with Howard, Lawrence and Rosena following Walter’s death in 1972.

The family also obtained other farms in the area over time, including where Roger farmed with his family. When his father Howard began this farm in 1973, the ownership went to Lawrence and Rosena.

“We farmed together all the time,” Roger said. “My grandfather and my dad and my uncle Lawrence farmed the three farms together, so I spent a lot of time over here helping with crops and different things.”

On the century farm, Roger’s memories quickly jump to driving the tractor and the horses that Walter had, though little work was done with the horses in his time. They had tractors by the 1950s, according to Roger.

“It’s just kind of neat to carry on and be able to live here and have those memories of driving the tractor when I was young and putting hay in the hay mow and working with my dad, uncle and grandfather until I went off to school,” Roger said.

In 2005, Roger and Pamela gained ownership of the farm after Roger’s Uncle Lawrence passed away, who had also rented out the farm previously. They lived on the farm in the summers before retiring in 2009.

From the bonfire to driving the tractor in the woods, Roger and Pamela Heiden enjoy the outdoor aspects of their farm property. The two hope to pass on ownership to their son who has joined in deer hunting on the property for the past 10-15 years. The tractor legacy of Roger’s ancestors lives on with a 50 horse tractor, the biggest Walter and Howard would have had.

“It’s fun to be back here and be able to putz around and have fun on the farm,” Roger said after not farming from ages 18-60.

And of the lessons learned over their years, Pamela said, “God is in control. If you don’t have faith in the Lord, you aren’t going to make it.”

The Century Farm recognition program with the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau is planning to mail signs and certificates to the farms or country representatives since the fair is canceled, according to the Minnesota State Fair website.