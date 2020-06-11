The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is accepting nominations for county committee members as of Monday, June 15. All nomination forms for the 2020 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, according to a USDA news release.

County committee members make decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally with elections in certain Local Administrative Areas, including Wadena County. Committee members also help carry out disaster programs as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment, and other agricultural issues, according to the release.

“I encourage America’s farmers, ranchers and forest stewards to nominate candidates to lead, serve and represent their community on their county committee,” FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce said in the release. “There’s an increasing need for diverse representation, including underserved producers, which includes beginning, women and minority farmers and ranchers.”

Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in an FSA program and reside in the LAA that is up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy, according to the release. Candidates may be nominated by organizations, others or themselves.

The committees of three to 11 members typically meet once a month. Members serve three-year terms.

If you are interested in becoming involved in the election or if your LAA is up for election, contact your local USDA service center. Service center locations can be found at offices.sc.egov.usda.gov/locator/.

For information about FSA county committee elections and the nomination form, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections.

The Wadena County FSA is located at 4 NE Alfred St. and their phone number is 218-631-2876 ext 2.