The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau have recognized 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms.

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms, according to a Minnesota State Fair news release.

The area 2020 Century Farms are as follows:

Becker County

Menahga - The Chester Tangen Farm, 1919

Park Rapids - Rixen, 1919



Otter Tail County

Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898

Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919

Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920

Pelican Rapids - Ruud, 1919

Vining - Aune–Wallevand, 1899

Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919

Todd County

Bertha - Hartman Family, 1920

Grey Eagle - Berscheit Farms LLC, 1919

Long Prairie - Zastrow Farms, 1920

Sauk Centre - Eltgroth, 1919

No Wadena County farms were included in this year's list.