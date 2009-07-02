The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau have recognized 154 Minnesota farms as 2020 Century Farms.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Gov. Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms, according to a Minnesota State Fair news release.
The area 2020 Century Farms are as follows:
Becker County
- Menahga - The Chester Tangen Farm, 1919
- Park Rapids - Rixen, 1919
Otter Tail County
- Erhard - Weiss Family Farm, 1898
- Perham - Dan Bucholz Family Farm, 1919
- Perham - Steuber Family Farm, 1920
- Pelican Rapids - Ruud, 1919
- Vining - Aune–Wallevand, 1899
- Wadena - Roger and Pamela Heiden, 1919
Todd County
- Bertha - Hartman Family, 1920
- Grey Eagle - Berscheit Farms LLC, 1919
- Long Prairie - Zastrow Farms, 1920
- Sauk Centre - Eltgroth, 1919
No Wadena County farms were included in this year's list.