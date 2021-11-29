Central Minnesota Credit Union recently contributed $10,000 to the construction of Tri-County Health Care’s new building project.

CMCU has been a longtime partner with Tri-County Health Care and has made several contributions in the past, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

CMCU Branch Manager Kelly Wong awarded the check at the future site of Tri-County Health Care’s facility. The check was accepted by Ryan Damlo, executive director of the Foundation and Joel Beiswenger, president and CEO of Tri-County Health Care.

“We love working with Kelly and her team in Wadena. They are extremely committed to supporting our local communities and always giving back. They really are living their philosophy of ‘people helping people,’” said Damlo.

