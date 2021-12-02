Voyager Industries, Inc. announced it has signed a binding purchase agreement for a 34,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility on 14 acres of land in Staples. The property, formerly known as the McKechnie Tooling & Engineering building is located in the industrial park off Prairie Avenue Northwest, near the Staples airport.

This is big news for the Staples area as this facility looks to add 10-14 jobs right away and looks to have 30-35 employees by June 2022, according to Voyager Industries marketing manager Tom McMahon.

Voyager Industries, headquartered in Brandon, also operates facilities in Evansville and Pine River. This expansion into Staples will provide much needed space and a skilled workforce to meet the continued growth of their proprietary product lines, Bear Track Trailers™, Black Line®, Titan Deck®, Voyager Dock® and Yetti Fish House™, according to a news release from Voyager Industries. The company currently has over 140 employees.

“We are thankful for our hardworking and dedicated employees, customers and vendors who have helped put us in the position to be expanding. Our team is excited to join the Staples community as a premier employer, and we’re looking forward to getting to work right away” stated Gary Suckow, President and CEO. “The facility layout fits in well with our manufacturing needs and during the purchasing process we were able to put together a good plan. With relatively few changes and modifications we plan to be up and running within 4 to 6 weeks, or sooner.”

To meet the needs of the expansion, Voyager plans to immediately hire for a number of positions including aluminum welders, fabricators, and assemblers, and that’s just the start. Interested candidates can find more information at www.voyager-industries.com/careers, or by emailing at hr@voyager-industries.com.