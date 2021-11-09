Birch Lake Counseling has completed a remodel of the 1992 portion of the former United Methodist Church in Wadena and is now providing therapy and counseling services at that location on Dayton Avenue.

“We are about providing hope and healing to individuals, couples and families,” Carol Horsager, lead therapist said of their work in counseling. They serve a roughly 30-mile radius around Wadena at this location.

The business is co-owned and operated by Carol and Chuck Horsager, offering therapy for children and adults, as well as families, couples and groups. Carol is a licensed marriage and family therapist; has a master of education degree in parent education and family relations; is licensed in emotionally focused therapy; and is a somatic experiencing professional. Chuck is a former Wadena County Commissioner and former pastor of Central United Methodist Church near Verndale. He now serves as business manager for the therapy business.

The couple moved into the new location in Wadena in June 2021. Prior to that they had a location in the Erik Olson CPA office on Jefferson Street in Wadena. The new site includes four counseling offices with room for more. There's even a play therapy room suited for serving children and families. This is in the former music room of the church.

Birch Lake Counseling also offers counseling at their other locations including Hackensack, Crosslake and Remer and Bemidji. Telehealth options are also available.

Carol recognizes that finding the right therapist for your mental health needs is very important in achieving positive results. She remembers having to travel several hours to seek help years ago. She recommends talking with friends and family about who has helped them, looking at websites for therapist profiles or just calling counseling offices to find out what therapist may best fit your unique needs.

This business has five therapists and two children's therapeutic services and supports throughout their five locations. Carol said the business offers in-home services and family peer support services. She has specific training in trauma.

"I feel like as a counseling center, marriage is probably one of the things we do very well," Carol added.

One thing about Birch Lake Counseling that stands out is that the therapists themselves are the ones doing intake. Based on the clients needs, the therapist best qualified to help will reach out to determine a time to meet and begin counseling.

“That’s what makes the difference, we as therapists contact a client. We don't do a middle person,” Carol explained.

The Horsager's grew up in this region and Carol recognizes that there is a significant need in this underserved area of the state. In seeking out counselors to join Birch Lake Counseling, Carol notes that they have to have a heart for this population of people.

One thing Carol said she is pleased to see these days is that people are less afraid of getting help. When parents see their child is in need, it is much more accepting to seek help.

The Wadena location was the perfect fit for the counseling office as each counseling room has a window. Each one has cozy seating in a relaxing environment. Extra emphasis is put on making clients feel totally comfortable because Horsager recognizes many are coming in with anxiety and stress. The hallways are covered in Carol’s handiwork, numerous quilts.

"We try to be a real professional, caring, cordial, comfortable environment," Chuck said.

While the Horsagers have backgrounds in Biblical training, their counseling is not specifically billed as Christian counseling. They recognize that their beliefs may not be the same as those they are serving. Carol said she seeks to serve the whole body. The couple is formerly of Sebeka but now lives on a hobby farm in Clearwater County.

With the counseling center only taking up the west annex of the former UMC church building, it begs the question. What of the rest of that 111 year old church? The options are nearly endless, according to Chuck. He’s hopeful to find the right group to make use of that portion of the historic building.

Find out more by calling Birch Lake Counseling at 218-632-2220. If you have ideas about how to use the other portion of the former church building, Chuck is open to ideas. You can reach him at 218-639-4225.

Open house

To see the place for yourself and to speak with staff, plan to attend their open house from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 at the office at 15 Dayton Ave. SE in Wadena. Refreshments, music and tours will be part of the open house.