The music on KSKK radio has changed its tune to Catholic programming. Well at least on the 1070 AM station, the 94.7 FM station is carrying on the same contemporary music.

While the transition has been in conversation for about five years, the downtown fire and COVID-19 pandemic progressed KSKK’s move out of the Wadena office. There’s no one moving in as the sale of the AM station did not include the office, as owner and chief engineer of DeLaHunt Media Dave DeLaHunt said.

Most employees have been working remotely due to the pandemic or out of the Park Rapids office, and will continue doing so. And though the music on 94.7 FM is broadcast from KPRM 870 AM, DeLaHunt says they are the usual tunes.

“We’re continuing to provide adult, contemporary music on that station now very similar to the programming that people were used to in the Wadena market from KSKK,” DeLaHunt said. The DeLaHunt family has owned and operated KK Radio Network stations out of Park Rapids since 1962.

The new Catholic programming broadcasts out of St. Cloud through K-Yes Catholic Radio, which airs Relevant Radio programs. The station finishes K-Yes radio’s coverage of the St. Cloud diocese, which includes Wadena County and 15 other counties. (A diocese is a geographical region of Catholic churches.) You can also listen to the programming at 101.3 FM in the Wadena area.

K-Yes general manager Deb Huschle said they are grateful for the work of the DeLaHunt family in making the transition possible.

Relevant Radio, which broadcasts across the United States, covers about 90% of the Catholic programming with aspects like a live noon mass and the “Family Rosary Across America” where people pray together at 7 p.m. daily.

“People call in from all over the country with prayer requests and then they pray the rosary for that half hour,” Huschle said. “People just really, really like being a part of something where you’re praying with thousands of people.”

The station brings “good Catholic talk programming but then being able to add in the local diocesen flavor too,” as Huschle describes. One of the main local programs is “Conversations with Glen,” where priests and faith leaders talk about events in the St. Cloud diocese and Scripture readings. Huschle said the program helps keep people informed about the diocese. The show is every Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m. and replayed from 6-7 p.m. as well as from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturdays. St. Cloud diocese Bishop Donald Kettler usually shares on Thursdays.

The mass from St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud is also replayed at 7:30 p.m. daily. Huschle said the “local feel” will come with Wadena area community event announcements and specific advertisements. You can call the station to let them know about your community event.

“We’re just so grateful to be reaching out and helping people,” Huschle said. “We just hear so many positive things about how it just really helps people grow in their faith, and you’re better able to understand your faith so you can share with your children.”

For more information on K-Yes Catholic Radio, visit kyesradio.com/ or call 320-257-9700. For more information on the KK Radio Network, visit www.kkradionetwork.com or call 218-732-3306.