From a side project to a business, these two Creative Friends are glad to be in business together. Marlo Corona and Shana Lippman opened their arts and craft business in July 2021 after being friends since middle school.

The variety of home decor and fun items like keychains, cups and towels are offered with basic styles and personalized options. Lippman loves the personalized aspects, like having the opportunity to create a sign for her niece.

“I could create what I wanted with bits and pieces of things that I like and put it all together because you always see some things and you’re like, ‘Oh I wish it looked like this or had this with this’ and now I can do some of that stuff with what we’re working with,” Lippman said.

The signs started as projects for her family and then Corona suggested the store that would combine with her business Connect to Wellness, which includes weight loss challenges, support groups, individualized nutrition planning and workshops.

“I always kept coming back to some of the crafting tools, and then when Shana was talking about it a little bit more … I’m like why don’t I do something that I love doing?” Corona said. “And then it makes people happy when they get good things.”

Corona works with canvas art and bloom paintings and Lippman works on wood signs, vinyl projects and sublimation on T-shirts, pillows and blankets. Both have plenty of ideas to add like baby announcement signs, t-shirt designs and painting parties but for now it’s one step at a time through the long list.

“I think that’s an important thing that people should enjoy whatever they do,” Lippman said.

Creative Friends is located at 308 South Jefferson Street. They are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. You can also see more project ideas on their Facebook page.