After building a realty business from the ground up in the Wadena area over the last 17 years, Joe and Diane Hinkle have passed ownership of the business to their youngest son, Jordan.

The Hinkles built their business with a goal of treating all clients the way they would want to be treated; honestly, fairly and with respect. That’s something Jordan said he plans to continue with moving forward as the new owner/broker.

Jordan has been working as a real estate agent for six years with Hinkle Realty, all while serving as an English teacher at Verndale High School for the last 15 years. He grew up with his family on their dairy farm in rural Aldrich.

He’s been asked often since his transition to the realty world about separating from education. It remains a job he enjoyed, but he embraces the ability to set his own schedule with his own business.

“I loved my 15 years as an educator,” Jordan reiterated. “I just had an opportunity to set my own work hours and I always wanted to have that flexibility.”

Leaving the education system was not in the plans for long as he found satisfaction in that role.

Once he started in realty, he learned that he was able to help guide people through extremely important decision making in this role as he was able to help youth as an educator.

Jordan does not plan to make sweeping changes to the business. He has, however, worked to update the business website and add to photo options with the use of a drone. Both have added to the viewing pleasure of those looking for their forever home.

“I don’t want to change what my dad has built,” Jordan said. “I think he’s got a good reputation for being hard working, honest and ethical. That’s what I want to continue to do.”

With the market still hot and definitely favorable to sellers, Jordan has been busy tending to phone calls. He works to help people find the right home and gives them guidance on being prepared for what has been, in recent months, a quick sale of their property.

Jordan describes the current housing market as a sellers market. He said prices have increased by about 20%. There is a shortage of homes on the market and a factor in that has been the increase of people buying homes in the rural parts of the state and leaving suburban areas. This is largely due to an increase in those working from home.

While Jordan settles into his new role, Diane is enjoying spending extra time with Jordan’s children. Joe continues to work as an agent at a pace more to his liking.

Hinkle Realty currently has seven agents on staff and they are planning to add one more in August.

The business sells homes largely in a 60-mile radius of Wadena but they can help you buy a home just about anywhere.

“We can show you any property, not just Hinkle Realty,” Jordan said. “Essentially we go wherever, within reason, a client wants us to go.”

Being a part of the Wadena area now for over 17 years, they’ve helped put people in the home of a lifetime, sometimes several times.

Contact them at 218-632-5036.

What’s a broker?

A broker is a step above your average real estate agent. Brokers have taken additional education beyond the standard real estate exam in their state to receive a separate designation and license. This license allows the broker to either work independently or to have other agents working underneath them.