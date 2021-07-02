Tri-County Health Care’s Foundation organized the capital campaign to raise money for the new hospital and clinic set to open in 2023. Wadena State Bank donated $250,000 to the capital campaign. Additionally, the Jack & Alvida Browne Family Foundation donated $100,000.

Representatives from both organizations were present to award donations to Ryan Damlo, Tri-County Health Care Foundation Executive Director and Joel Beiswenger, President and CEO. Also in attendance was Alvida Browne. The almost 100-year-old donor and co-founder of the Browne Family Foundation posed with Tri-County and Wadena State Bank family members while holding the oversized check.

Donations have come in from all over the region, from both individuals and businesses. The Foundation has currently raised over $2.25 million of its $3 million goal. To make a donation, visit TCHC.org/foundation or contact Damlo directly at 218-632-8148 or via email at ryan.damlo@tchc.org.