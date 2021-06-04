ST. PAUL — The International Falls Journal will cease publication later this month, the newspaper announced Thursday, June 3, bringing an end to its 110 years of service to the northern Minnesota city.

The final edition of the paper will run on Thursday, June 24, according to the Journal. The move comes a little more than a year after the paper was purchased by MediaNews Group, a publishing company owned by Manhattan-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital, which also owns the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

It wasn't immediately clear Friday how many jobs would be eliminated or how many subscribers would be affected by the paper going out of business. Reached by phone late that afternoon, Journal publisher Rob Davenport referred to MediaNews Group for comment.

Attempts to contact MediaNews Group on Friday were not immediately successful.

A story announcing the closure on the Journal's website reads: "Like many businesses this past year, the impact of the pandemic on The Journal and North Star Publishing has been dramatic. These challenges, when combined with other difficult economic trends, have forced us to make this difficult decision."

Founded in 1911 as The Daily Journal, the paper was published five days a week for 99 years, according to its website. In 2010, it dropped the "Daily" from its name and became a twice-weekly publication.

Alden Global Capital has faced criticism for laying off staff members at the papers it acquires. The company recently bought Tribune Publishing, the nation's third-largest newspaper chain and publisher of the Chicago Tribune.