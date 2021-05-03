Word of an axe-wielding man at the Wadena VFW would normally be cause for alarm. But now it's likely to become a regular sighting and form of entertainment in the community.

USAxe has set up their business inside the VFW. It's one of just a few locations in the region that recently opened including St. Cloud and Alexandria. The decision to find a spot in Wadena was made easy when VFW manager Cody Boyer eagerly jumped on board after a phone call from business owner Dustin Knight.

The first axe was thrown Friday, April 30. Boyer said the new addition includes four lanes for tossing. All four had people signed up for use the first night. Everytime someone is signed up to throw, a USAxe staff member is on site helping train or monitor those tossing hatchets at the wooden target. It's about $25 per hour per person, and they'll buy you a drink.

Boyer had only just seen an axe-throwing competition on ESPN one day, and two days later, he got a call from Knight to bring a range to the VFW. USAxe is a veteran owned company and looks to support veterans, according to Knight. He said he's personally served in the Army and has been deployed four times. He's a member of the VFW and said he appreciates what VFWs do for veterans to help them following their service. He sees this as a way to help VFWs gain business.

Boyer welcomed the opportunity to bring the axe-throwing business into the VFW as he sees it as something new to get people in the doors. The setup, when not in use, doesn't take up much space at all. It's set up in the back room and can all be closed up and out of the way.

Throwing an axe has been an important form of therapy for Knight.

"The big thing for me, I can do this for an hour and not even realize it," Knight said. He adds that the sound of the axe sinking into the cottonwood planks is very satisfying. He's only been throwing now for several years but already earned 60th place at the World Axe Throwing competition in Atlanta last year. His first experience was back in basic training, when the skills were to be used for survival.

It's a 12-foot toss to hit the large wooden target. Some find it easy, while others find it a real challenge. Boyer can attest as he was able to hit the bullseye after just three attempts.

"They did a good job," Boyer said. "They are very knowledgeable."

The business' latest recruit, Thomas Hayes, was busy working on his aim for the first time last Friday. He was finding it was not as easy as it looked. He'll be running the range at the VFW.

Signup at the range gives you one hour of target practice for about $25. Those looking to check it out can register for a session that includes a safety briefing and one-on-one coaching to get you hitting bullseyes. At this time, there is no league, but Boyer believes once more people get used to the practice that leagues will form. Leagues are available at USAxe's other locations.

Some may be concerned about mixing axe throwing and alcohol. Staff are monitoring those using the equipment and will determine when someone should not be handling the equipment. All those that sign up to throw must sign a waiver, which states that "no irresponsible behavior involving alcohol, or otherwise, will be tolerated."

Boyer said USAxe brings its own insurance policy so there were little risks involved in this addition to the business. Knight said the next location will be opening soon in Fargo.

Go to their site, www.unitedstatesaxe.com, to sign up for throwing. The Wadena VFW is located at 213 1st St SE.