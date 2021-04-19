Homecrest Outdoor Living recently welcomed their new CEO, Randy Shorts, who takes over for retiring CEO Tim DeJong.

Shorts brings decades of experience in the outdoor furniture industry, according to a news release from Homecrest Outdoor Living. He is a seasoned leader known for his growth mindset and people-centered approach.

“We couldn't be happier to welcome Randy to the Homecrest family as Chief Executive Officer,” said Mike Bullinger, owner of Homecrest Outdoor Living. “We are incredibly proud of Homecrest’s accomplishments as a leading US manufacturer over the past 65-plus years, and we are confident that Randy is the right person to lead the company into the next chapter of our story.”

Current Homecrest Outdoor Living CEO, Tim DeJong, retires amid a flood of well wishes and commendations from Bullinger and the entire Homecrest team.

“Looking to the future, we acknowledge with gratitude Tim’s tireless work and look forward to building on the foundation that he has carefully laid over the last decade,” Bullinger said.

DeJong is credited with incorporating new manufacturing technology and expanding product lines during his tenure.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve such a dedicated team of professionals,” DeJong said. “I see wonderful opportunities for growth under Randy's leadership, both for our people and our brand, as Homecrest continues to lead the industry in quality, comfort and design."

As incoming CEO, Shorts is “excited and honored” to join Homecrest Outdoor Living and plans to expand on DeJong’s work. “The company is solidly positioned to continue growing the legacy that is Homecrest,” Shorts said. “We will continue to design and develop unique, market-driven, contemporary pieces.”

Homecrest Outdoor Living was founded in 1953 in Wadena. The company offers a range of unique collections, from modern to traditional.