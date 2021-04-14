Wadena City Council members approved a tobacco license for a new business looking to help people get away from cigarette use.

Midwest Dabbin’ Cabin received unanimous council approval for a tobacco license for their new location at 318 Jefferson St. South, #8. This location is also the site of numerous other businesses including Wadena Insurance, Midwest Vision and Bryniarski Tattoo, to name a few. Each has their own separate office under one roof.

One of the partners in the operation Matt Winskowski was present to answer the council’s questions during a Tuesday, April 13, council meeting. The business owner listed on the application is Maia Winskowski.

Winskowski described the business which also has a location in Park Rapids, known as M Squad Vape Shop, as a “wellness shop.”

“More or less trying to bring a better image to smoke shops,” Winskowski said. “Cause we’re not going to carry like straight tobacco products, there will be tobacco and whatever, like nicotine.”

Winskowski said he stopped smoking about nine months ago and credits other products as helping him get away from smoking cigarettes. He said that people are driving in all other directions from Wadena to get this merchandise, so it makes sense to keep the business here.

Councilman Bruce Uselman asked for more information about the products being sold at the location.

“We don’t carry products that are going to be detrimental to anybody’s health,” Winkowski said. “A wellness shop, I guess.”

The shop will sell CBD and vaping products, Winskowski said. Shoppers will not find paraphernalia such as pipes for smoking meth, as he does not condone that, he added. Their Park Rapids location sells various bongs for smoking, e-cigarette products in various candy flavors and tobacco pipes. Some of the products they sell do contain nicotine and include warning labels that nicotine is an addictive chemical.

The Park Rapids business is currently licensed by Hubbard County and the state of Minnesota to operate. Approval to operate in Wadena is still contingent on a background check and any required state and county licenses and required documents.

They plan to operate Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.