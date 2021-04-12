BEMIDJI, Minn. — Public hearings will be held by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission this week to allow comments on a rate increase proposal from Otter Tail Power Co.

In November, the company requested approval from the MPUC to increase its rates by about 6.77%, or $14.5 million per year. The rate would add about $7.77 to a typical residential customer's monthly bill.

While the PUC reviews the case, the company was granted an interim rate increase of about 3.23%, or $6.9 million. Should the final rate by the PUC be lower than the interim rate, the company will be provided a refund.

If the requested rate is approved, the company will not go back and charge the customers for the difference.

To comment by phone, call 866-609-6127. To watch the proceedings by webcast, visit minnesota.webex.com and enter MNPUC! for the password.

Tuesday, April 13:

1 p.m. (enter 8960889 if calling in, or enter the event number 187 361 1312 for the webcast)

6 p.m. (4847889 if calling in, or 187 775 3715 for the webcast)

Wednesday, April 14:

1 p.m. (enter 8397865 if calling in, or enter the event number 187 541 2682 for the video)

6 p.m. (6687187 if calling in, or 187 407 9248 for video)

Residents can also comment at consumer.puc@state.mn.us, or by mail at Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, 121 Seventh Place East, Suite 350, St. Paul, MN 55101.