The decision to replace the building was made back in March 2020 and in nine months the major project was complete. The headquarters building was added at their same location on Hwy 10, and the old building was demolished. In one big day of moving, employees transported the boxes from one headquarters to the next on Nov. 4, 2020.

One of many helpful changes is the multi-purpose room that allows space for employees to gather rather than sporadically spread out at different tables in the previous meeting room, Uselman said. A conference room by the lobby is also available for when members stop by with questions.

The lobby is another space of resources for members on electricity related topics such as demonstrations of electric power tools and an electric lawn mower, an EV charger, electric fireplace and a water heater.

The board of directors have been researching and planning the building since 2012, which allowed employees to come together to create the space, as Uselman described.

The project cost an estimated $2.7 million. An open house to show off the new space has been discussed, but a date has yet to be determined.

The headquarters are open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Member services are also available over the phone at 218-631-3120 or 800-321-8932 or online at toddwadena.coop.