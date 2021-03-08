For many businesses, including Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, the Paycheck Protection Program, “was a blessing” that allowed staff to be available for new and additional roles at the hospital and clinics as well as keeping their job, as chief human resource officer Teresa Johnson said.

In April 2020, Tri-County was one of 156 businesses in Wadena to receive PPP funds, which are loans from the Small Business Administration meant to help employers retain employees. Tri-County received $5.69 million.

The funds went towards payroll related expenses from April 17 to Oct. 1, 2020. With 465 employees, that’s about $1,021.51 per employee—for receiving a paycheck not in additional funds. The funds also continued employee benefits. The annual payroll and benefit expenses are approximately $35 million, according to Tri-County president and CEO Joel Beiswenger.

“A pandemic is bad enough, but without the PPP it would have been devastating for our staff,” Johnson said.

Without the PPP, 60-80 employees would have been furloughed. When non-urgent surgeries and services had to be shut down to preserve personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, employees didn’t go with the loss. Since March 2020, no employees have been laid off, furloughed or had a pay reduction,said.

Employees were working in needed areas, like temperature scanning, testing for COVID-19 and housekeeping. After all, “everything had to be wiped down constantly,” as Johnson said. The PPP also allowed employees to stay home and be paid when they weren’t needed at the hospital, according to Beiswenger. This way they weren’t potentially exposed at work and didn’t bring potential exposure to work.

For eight weeks, employees worked on emergency planning like new ways of guiding patients through the hospital and preparing rooms for COVID-19 patients. The laundry services grew as gowns and surgeon caps were cloth or handmade. Nurses and support staff trained to collect nasal swab tests.

“It allowed us to remobilize and have the capabilities to care for people when we started our services back up and when we had our busy time with COVID in the fall,” Beiswenger said.

At the same time, annual revenue dropped $9.7 million from 2019. Compared against the budget expectations they were down $17 million, according to Beiswenger. A portion of which was “self-inflicted,” as Beiswenger described, due to the closure of services. Gov. Tim Walz stopped surgeries on March 19, 2020, though the hospital had already decided to limit services to better understand the coronavirus.

“We didn’t know the enemy we were fighting, and we had to really stop and go into emergency planning to figure out what that looked like,” Beiswenger said.

Their financial status also upended the new hospital project. After suspending the project in April 2020, the process slowly began again in July and received approvals from the city along with state funding.

Tri-County’s expenses were $3.5 million over 2019. The pandemic related costs brought them $2 million over budget for 2020.

For items to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, Tri-County has spent approximately $800,000. Gloves, masks, eye shields and hand sanitizer are commonly used in healthcare settings but the costs jumped in 2020. The personal protective equipment cost in 2020 was $340,000. In 2019, the cost was $37,000.

“The mission critical work is protecting the patients, protecting the staff,” Beiswenger said as their mission has “pivoted in COVID to safeguarding the health of the communities.”

While supplies are adequate now, Beiswenger said the long-term supply chain is still in question. They still operate in ‘preservation mode’ on items like gloves and N95s. While services are fully open, patients are limited with people cautious about receiving health care. Beiswenger encourages visiting your doctor, and when you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to get it.

“We know our enemy now, and we know it well. And we have zero documented transmissions of COVID within our facility and our services in the last nine months for sure,” Beiswenger said. “Once we figured it out then we are probably the safest place in town to come as we think about other places where people might be interacting.”