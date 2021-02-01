Consolidated Title Services, a Guaranty & Title company, acquired Wadena County Abstract as well as the title plant and closing services provided by Pederson & Pederson P.A., this week in Wadena.

With this expansion, Consolidated Title Services will provide a full range of title insurance, closing and escrow services, 1031 exchange services, tax and lien searches and title reports throughout the region.

“This is an exciting time of growth for our company,” said Nick Hacker, President of Guaranty & Title Co. “Tim and Jeff Pederson have built wonderful companies that are committed to the needs of their customers.”

Tim and Jeff Pederson have owned and operated Wadena County Abstract Company, Inc. since 1990 when they acquired the business from the former abstractor Gail Green. Monica Pederson, Tim's wife, has been providing abstracting services to the Wadena community since 1997. With Monica seeking retirement, someone had to continue the important work.

“We’re very pleased to be able to turn over this part of our business to a company that already has a regional presence and will continue to provide excellent service to our customers,” said Jeffrey Pederson. “We are especially happy with their commitment to maintaining a location in Wadena and their interest in involvement and support of the community.”

Jeff said he's been in town since 1982 working as an attorney and he and Tim have owned the abstract business now for 30 years. Tim devoted most of his time to this title and abstract work and enjoyed the work.

According to Tim, full retirement from the attorney-side of the business may not be far behind this most recent transition.

"My intent is to wind it down and be done by June 1," Tim said. Finding a law firm to come in to do the work they've been doing is easier said than done. They do intend to find someone to step in. The need for attorneys in rural places is a national concern, both the Pederson's lamented. "This place is going to need somebody," Tim said.

Handing over the abstract business

The Wadena County Abstract Office is now a part of Consolidated Title Services which currently consists of two offices located in Detroit Lakes and Perham. Consolidated Title Services is a branch of the Guaranty and Title Company, which is comprised of 29 locations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota, Western Wisconsin and Eastern Montana. Guaranty & Title Co. was founded in 1955.

"We've been here a long time doing these kind of services, so it was important to have a good company come in and provide good service for our customers," Jeff said.

“We are excited to extend our footprint into Wadena County,” said Rebecca Holmen, Regional Manager of Guaranty & Title Co. “This opportunity provides us the ability to blend our resources with our other Minnesota offices to deliver exceptional customer service in this market.”

The Wadena abstract office will have three staff on hand. A remodel is planned to start in the next couple weeks with an open house to follow, according to Holmen.

The Wadena office is located at 22 Colfax Ave. SW, Wadena, MN 56482.

For more information about Guaranty & Title Co, visit: www.thetitleteam.com.