At the end of December 2020, Wadena County received $271,245.21 to mitigate losses to businesses due to the latest Governor’s Executive Orders related to COVID-19 business closures. Your business may be eligible for a piece of that funding.

A county committee was set up and met on Jan. 7, 2021. They put together the following guidelines and application based on guidelines set forth by the Legislature when these funds were decided. The county board approved the process during the Tuesday, Jan. 12 board meeting.

Guidelines for applying:

Any for profit business or non-profit business that falls under the latest governor’s executive order 99 may apply,

Must have been adversely affected monetarily by the executive orders issued by the state of Minnesota during the declaration of emergency from the COVID-19 virus event,

Business itself must be located within Wadena County, regardless of location of owner(s),

Business must have no current tax liens on record with the Secretary of State office’s.

Businesses must show within their application proof that funds will be used or were used to cover operating related expenses that could not be met with existing revenue during the impact period of March 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Commissioners were all in favor of disbursement of the funds with a cap of $5,000 awarded to all eligible applicants and those applying for COVID relief for the first time being eligible for remaining funds based on needs. All applicants must still fall within the guidelines and fill out the application to qualify. Olson believed there are about 40 qualifying businesses in the county, but she had doubts that all of those businesses would be applying. Qualifying businesses include restaurants, bars, event centers, theatres, bowling alleys and fitness centers.

Those applying must do so by the deadline, 4:30 p.m., Feb. 2, 2021. Funds are to be disbursed by Feb. 15 following review and approval by the Wadena County COVID Funds Committee. Funds will be direct deposited or mailed directly to recipients.

Completed applications may be mailed, hand delivered, or emailed. Applications must be complete for timely review. Incomplete applications will delay review and disbursement.

Contact Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer Heather Olson for more information at (218) 631-7650 or heather.olson@co.wadena.mn.us. Applications are available on the county website. You can also send completed applications to Olson at her email, in person at the Wadena County Courthouse or mail to Attention: Heather Olson, 415 Jefferson Street South, Wadena, MN 56482.