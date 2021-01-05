A new resource is available to help entrepreneurs and business owners in Wadena County.

The "Starting a Business in Wadena County Guide" contains important contacts and resources for helping individuals plan, build, and expand their businesses, according to a news release from the Economic Alliance. It can be found on the Economic Alliance website at http://www.thealliancemn.org/resources/for-businesses.

The guide is comprised of four sections.

The “Plan” section lists organizations that are able to help with business planning and resources for employee training, business services, and tax increment financing and tax abatement.

Next, the “Build” section has local and state government information, as well as utilities.

The “Grow” section is designed to help business owners get connected with local loans, grants, and other financing options.

Finally, under “Other Resources” there is a list of professional services to get connected with for a variety of business needs.

The concept for the guide came about through the 2019 Wadena County Business Retention and Expansion (BR&E) project, which involved surveying 98 businesses throughout the county. The survey showed that there is a need to help cultivate the new entrepreneurs; 11 percent of respondents were considering retirement, and 12 percent were considering selling their business. Further, the survey revealed a significant gap in business planning amongst business owners. 70 percent of respondents did not have a written business plan.

“Planning, building, and expanding a business can be a daunting task. One of the biggest hurdles can be simply not knowing where to start or who to contact. This guide is an attempt to help solve that issue and to empower entrepreneurs,” said Katie Heppner, Executive Director of The Economic Alliance.

For further business planning assistance, contact Katie Heppner by email at wceda@wcta.net or by phone at 218-929-3015.