VERNDALE - New owners Kim and Austen Rife have purchased the former Carr's Convenience in Verndale and reopened the business Friday, Oct. 23, with fuel, food and drink.

Kim Rife said the family wasted no time getting things going after closing on the property earlier in the month. They had the tanks cleaned, inspected and pay at the pump operating by Oct. 12.

"We opened inside as soon as we could to sell whatever we could inside," Rife said.

The station made the switch from a Shell to a Marathon brand. The new blue signage is almost all in place. Rife said the couple also helps manage Rife's Stop-N-Shop in Sebeka. They are in the works of eventually owning that station as well. Both locations will be branded as Rife's eventually. Carr's Convenience in Verndale was last operating in January 2019.

In addition to refueling with one of the three grades of top-tier fuel (diesel, 91 or 87 octane) guests can also refuel on a long list of foods in the store. They've got deli items, snacks, frozen pizza, dairy, meats and a large assortment of beverages.

The grill area will soon have "Hot Stuff" pizza, sandwiches and snacks.

"We are having a grand opening once we get our deli up and going, so hopefully that will be within a month," Rife said.

Rife was pleased to report that local dairy family Ten Finn's Dairy will soon be selling their A1 milk at this location, too. In addition to groceries, you'll find retail items to keep you and your vehicle happy and on your way down the road.

Tobacco products and DNR licensing equipment were planned soon at the location. Under current COVID conditions, K. Rife explained that licensing and permitting actions are taking longer than usual. The new pumps will also have screens operational soon. Rife said the Marathon stations offer a great rewards program for those looking to save some money on fuel.

Customers have been very appreciative of having a gas station back in town after being without one for about 21 months.

"Really excited, everybody is so appreciative, super supportive, the city council has been really supportive," Rife said. "So we've gotten nothing but positivity, so that's made it a comforting decision."

Kim and Austen grew up in Sebeka and moved back to the area a little over two years ago to help manage the Rife's station in Sebeka. They first joked about buying the Verndale station, but after continuing to see it closed during their travels they took the leap to buy it. The couple is busy with business and they are also parents of four and involved with adult foster care.

Rife's is located at 100 E. Mason Ave., Verndale. Their hours are Monday - Saturday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.