The Wadena County Board of Commissioners approved allocating $500,000 of its federal CARES Act appropriation to develop and fund the COVID-19 Business Assistance Program during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The goal of the program is to provide financial assistance for businesses that are experiencing financial hardships due to the pandemic and to retain jobs throughout the county. The program will provide grants of a maximum of $5,000 each to qualifying businesses.

To be eligible to receive funding, recipients must be able to demonstrate that they were directly and adversely affected by COVID-19. This impact must be equivalent to at least a 30% reduction in revenues, as calculated by monthly sales from March 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020 compared to the prior year sales for the same period. Recipients must also have a physical commercial location in Wadena County; be registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State and have been operating long enough to demonstrate financial viability; be current on all financial obligations as of March 1, 2020; and, have 50 or less employees.

“It is incredibly important to the county that we use our federal CARES Act funding in a way that directly assists those that have been hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Heather Olson, County Auditor/Treasurer. “We recognize that our small businesses are a cornerstone of our community and will play a crucial role in our recovery.”

Grants can be used for either operating capital or inventory and equipment needed to resume or restructure operations of the business. Examples of allowable expenses for operating capital include lease or mortgage payments, payroll obligations, inventory losses, working capital, and utilities. The actual amount granted will be based on the business’ economic injury, financial need, and availability of grant funds.

The first round of funding will be based on a tier system that describes the extent to which a business was impacted by the Governor’s Emergency Executive Orders.

Businesses that were mandated to be closed for 90+ days from the Governor’s Executive Orders will be classified as Tier 1 and will receive first priority in funding. Tier 2 businesses will be those who were mandated to be closed for 30 days; Tier 3 will be those who were able to remain partially open; Tier 4 will be businesses that were able to remain fully operation. If available, subsequent funding rounds will be available to those who applied for funding in the first round but may not have received a grant.

To read the full terms and conditions of the grant program, or to apply, visit http://www.co.wadena.mn.us/. Applications are due to the Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer’s Office by Sept. 11, 2020. All applications will be reviewed by the CARES Funding Committee within two weeks of the closing of the application period, and awards will be made by mid-October.