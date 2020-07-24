As a mother of three and wife to an insurance salesman, Audrey Stearns also wanted to find a career where she could be with her family and still pursue her passions of helping people with their needs.

So in 1996, she made the move to start her own business from scratch, Midstate Insurance. She boldly moved forward, meeting with her clients out of her front porch on Bryant Avenue in Wadena. She loved the work and recalls her children were up to the challenge of behaving themselves while mom worked.

“When I would have a client they would be so excited, they would just tell each other, ‘you be quiet,’” Audrey recalls with a smile. Audrey and Bill Stearns’ children include Preston, Andrew and Monica. Their grandchildren now number four, with one more on the way.

Midstate Insurance came to fruition out of necessity as the company Bill worked for, State Farm, shifted away from providing health insurance options. That was a major part of his business he was going to lose out on.

“To lose all that income wouldn’t have been good,” Bill said.

Audrey’s new endeavor, however, picked up the clients and their needs. She said it started out with Medica coverage and gradually grew from there.

“I liked it at my house,” Audrey said. It was a more simple time for sure.

Working with clients on their health insurance needs led to an increasing need for a handicap accessible space. Around 1998, the couple built a new office space on Jefferson Street North, where Bill and Audrey both eventually set up their businesses on either side. They built on an addition later when the business needed to expand.

While Bill retired last year, Audrey held out until June 30 of this year. She says in retirement she plans to spend more time with grandchildren and do some more traveling -- as the pandemic allows. They would be celebrating retirement with a party if not for COVID-19.

Audrey, who was first trained as an LPN, said being in insurance allowed her to grow relationships with a vast amount of people. That’s what she’ll miss most about the job. That and her staff who she said were the keys to success in business. Luckily all those staff are expected to continue in their work, just under new ownership.

Audrey found someone to take over the building and continue to help people with their needs, Chris Klein, owner of Klein Insurance. Klein Insurance also has offices in Eagle Bend, New York Mills and Park Rapids.

About Klein Insurance

Chris joined his father at Klein Insurance in 1997. In 2008, Chris purchased Klein Insurance from the Agency’s founder (and Chris’s father) Ken Klein. Currently, Chris primarily works with agency acquisitions and commercial insurance, according to the Klein Insurance website.

Klein said the Wadena location was of interest to him because of its central location between his other three locations. It makes for an ideal meeting place for employees. It’s also an added convenience for clients that might be traveling through the area as they now have more options to drop in.

Klein was pleased to be able to purchase the insurance agency from Stearns and said combining the two insurance providers and the teams creates even more partnerships for customers to find the protection they need.

“I’m thankful she put her trust in us,” Klein said. “We are excited to be a part of Wadena.”

Klein Insurance in Wadena is located at 320 Jefferson Street N.