And while most projects their lasers cut through are works of art, others serve a more utilitarian purpose. On Wednesday, one of their C0 2 powered lasers had the job of cutting plexiglass (from Merickel Lumber in Wadena) destined to be installed in the eight Friendly Rider buses that transit people and food about the region Monday - Friday.

Wadena County Transit director Randy Jahnke managed to wrangle the help of Kern Laser employees Eric Johnson and Adam Voigt to do the work. They used their expertise to transfer the shape of a hand drawn piece of cardboard into the laser's computer system. After a few slight adjustments, they placed the sheet of plexiglass on the machine and the cut was complete in about 23 seconds. The result was a smooth cut piece of plexiglass that would safely separate driver from passengers. The laser cut ensures the edge won't be sharp and the material won't break or shatter during the cutting process.

A loud hiss and the smell of a laser slicing through the material is normally the smell of money to staff at Kern Lasers. In this case, they agreed to perform the cuts for free as a way to give back to the community in this time of need. Voigt said they don't do much of this work as they don't wish to take work from their customers, those that buy their laser systems all across the country. Johnson said they haven't necessarily seen an increase in sales of their laser equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have seen a shift as more customers are using their lasers to create personal protective equipment like intubation boxes, face shields and sneeze guards.

Once the cuts are made (a slice about the width of a hair) the plexiglass is placed in the bus and delivered to Quality Auto Body in Wadena, where owner Gary Paavola starts the process of attaching the barrier in place.

Paavola had already decked out two buses with the barrier but a new style had to be created for another set of buses. Each bus is a little different with various placements of railing and support bars to attach to. The work was something different for Paavola, so he was eager to perform the task.

"I kind of enjoy this big stuff," Paavola said. It's a break from the car collision rebuilds he normally works with. He's been in the auto body business for over 40 years.

Paavola finishes the project in a couple hours now that he has the right attachments for the job. Friendly Rider staff are then able to pick up the bus after Paavola cleans and wipes down the surfaces.

Transit coordinator George Behl said the barriers were not a requirement, but more of a recommendation from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. After various conversations between Jahnke and Behl, they came up with steps to try to make both riders and drivers safer. In addition to the barrier, they've added a hand sanitizer dispenser and face masks for those riding. Behl managed to find a 55 gallon barrel of hand sanitizer online that he believes should keep the riders hands clean for months to come.

Riders are encouraged to socially distance themselves, but that's made easier since ridership has dropped significantly during the pandemic. The transit often serves riders in their senior years and even employs some drivers who have already entered semi-retirement. So those typically on these buses are asked to take extra precautions as they are at higher risk of complications from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control. While Friendly Rider was seeing nearly five riders an hour before this began, they're down to 1.7 riders an hour. To pick up that slack, they also deliver about 60 meals a day through Wadena Meals on Wheels.

Costs of the protective equipment are covered by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Jahnke said. He did not have an estimate on what these additions cost but said they've purchased about $1,000 in plexiglass.

While this all came to be because of the pandemic, Behl said these precautions will remain afterwards. The barrier in particular not only offers protection from the spread of the virus, it's added security for the driver in cases of confrontations.

"It should have been something we did years ago," Behl said.

One of the Friendly Rider drivers sporting the new barrier was Leroy Kresien, who didn't seem to mind the new piece of equipment. He's still able to interact with riders without the added risks while he performs his essential job.

Jahnke jokes Kresien will likely be getting fewer kisses once the PPE are installed in all buses.