Although the 70th annual meeting of the West Central Telephone Association members scheduled for May 11 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the election was still held. Members of the nominations and election committee met Monday evening at the WCTA Sebeka office to count the ballots that were cast by members in the first year of mail-in ballots, according to a WCTA news release.

Incumbent director Harvey Aho ran uncontested and will continue to represent the Wolf Lake exchange. Incumbent Dale Schmith was declared the winner for the Verndale exchange over candidates Naomi Moyer and Annette Adamietz. Both will serve three-year terms on the board.

A new date has not been set for the annual meeting.

For their regular scheduled meeting in April, the WCTA board met on Zoom. Board President Bruce Kinnunen stated that the board allocated over $1.2 million dollars for the year 2019. Capital credits totaling $773,629.20 were retired this year, which were comprised of 10% of the 2019 allocation and 100% of the remaining allocation from 2001, according to the release. After estate payouts, the amount being paid out to members as capital credits is just over $772,200. Kinnunen stated that capital credits will be paid out by the end of May.