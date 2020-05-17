The Wadena Post Office has continued operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a 30% volume increase in packages. The package deliveries come as people have stayed home, ordered items online and returned items that have not worked out, as postmaster Cindy Havnes said.

The increase follows a national trend of a 30-40% volume increase in packages, which has also led to additional positions, according to postal service communications specialist Nicole Hill. When the stay at home orders first started, Havnes said there was a decrease in the number of customers coming in, then the number went back up and she sees people wearing masks and following the 6 feet guidelines in the lobby.

The lobby is set up with 6 feet tape pieces for customers to stand on with a maximum of 10 people allowed in the lobby. The check out also has plexiglass “sneeze guards” installed. Daily employee safety talks continue education on social distancing, increased cleaning schedules of employee and customer areas and encouragement on wearing gloves and masks, according to Havnes and Hill.

“We have such good practice in place here … and doing a lot of educating and the extra cleaning that we’re doing, I feel confident that we’re going to get through this and hopefully in the near future,” Havnes said.

Havnes also shared that employees are grateful for the notes and drawings from the community. One of the mail carriers even came up with a way for children to stay connected with their grandparents by offering a free stamp for children’s drawings and notes.

When mail carriers are out delivering mail, customers and carriers are asked to remain 6 feet apart. Carriers have also seen sidewalk chalk art and had masks placed in mailboxes from community members, according to Hill.

“Unfortunately, we have a lot of customers that sometimes the only interaction that they get every single day is the carriers. They wait for the carrier. They love to chat,” Hill said. “It’s also difficult for our carriers, they’re a staple of the communities that they serve. They are definitely a big part of that but for now a wave and a smile from the door is adequate.”

The United States Postal Service also includes services online, from extending holds on mail to purchasing stamps, on their website at www.usps.com/.