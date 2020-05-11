In an effort to keep small businesses afloat when many have had to close their doors, local lenders have been helping hundreds breathe a sigh of relief.

In the last month, Wadena State Bank has helped process 154 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications (as of May 11) through the Small Business Administration. That’s added up to $10,161,550 million for those businesses to pay their employees, pay rent or mortgage interest and keep the heat and lights on. That averages out to $65,900 per loan to cover expenses over an eight-week period.

Mid Central Federal Savings Bank in Wadena, Staples and Long Prairie had completed 11 applications by Thursday, May 7, with more on the desk of Vice President Mike Palmer who was leading the PPP process for the three branches.

At Central Minnesota Credit Union(CMCU) in Wadena, branch manager Kelly Wong said she did not have a breakdown of applications that their office completed, however, across the network, CMCU had completed over 1,200 applications by Tuesday, May 5, surpassing $132 million.

The program is in its second round of loans. The first round shelled out $342 billion nationwide through about 1.7 million loans, including $9 billion in Minnesota. Overall, Minnesota saw 37,267 loans go out in the second round of PPP, totaling $2,196,430,755 through May 1.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. The Small Business Administration will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used as allowed. Palmer explained that 75% of the amount must be used for payroll, with only 25% allowed for rent, utilities and other overhead. Without following that and other rules, some or all of the loan and 1% interest rate would need to be paid back.

Lenders say customers are thankful for the loan program and that local banking establishments are helping run the applications through in short order. The loan is meant to support a business for eight weeks. After that time period it, like most things these days, it's unknown what the next steps may be for small businesses. Jeff Browne, executive vice president at Wadena State Bank, said that he is confident that most small businesses in the area have received the loan and are not going to have to close their business.

"Most businesses are doing fairly well," Browne said. "There is some uncertainty, but the bottom line is we're able to get a lot of money to a lot of businesses in town. Most of the loans, 76 of 154 at Wadena State Bank, were loans from $10,000 to $50,000.

"I don't think any are going to close," Browne added, saying that's a question he often hears.

The money for this program comes from the federal government. Once this second round runs out it's not clear what would happen next. Browne points to the fact that this second round has been going out slower than the first round so perhaps with loosening closures, and a full reopening, businesses won't have to rely on the loans soon.

"Hopefully we can get this opened up," Browne said. "We can't continue to paralyze our country."

Wadena State Bank has amassed quite a lot of applications because they were able to get in right away on the first round of applications.

Palmer said Mid Central Federal Bank had trouble getting into the system for the first round. Palmer said much of that first round funding was eaten up by the bigger banks like Wells Fargo. By the second round of loans, Palmer was able to get in and start processing applications for people right away. The process is expedited when businesses find the fillable application online and find all the necessary documentation. Palmer said while some documentation is needed to prove there is a need, it is less cumbersome than traditional loans.

While the loan is available for businesses up to 500 employees, Palmer said most of his applicants have been businesses with around eight to 10 employees. While there is joy in helping businesses reach approval, there is also some revenue for the banks as they can collect the interest on the loans if they are not completely forgivable and they charge an origination fee of 1-5% depending on the size of the loan.

Part of the difficulty of this is that banks are seeing an influx of people needing help accessing the loans. As businesses strike out with their bank, some reach out to other banks to see if they can help with an application. Yet many banks are working with reduced staff. Some, like Mid Central Federal staff, are working in shifts to avoid extra exposure with each other. Browne said he worked throughout the weekend during the first round in order to help secure funding for 25-30 small businesses. Wadena State Bank has numerous staff helping keep up and even brought on an agent to help with the influx. They have also spread their staffing out among the three branches in Wadena, Bluffton and Deer Creek.

While many bank customers have been contacted, there may still be some small businesses, even self-employed individuals who have not taken advantage of the PPP loan.

To get started on your own application, find the SBA form 2483 fillable online.

How to apply?

You can apply through any existing SBA lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System institution that is participating. Other regulated lenders will be available to make these loans once they are approved and enrolled in the program. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating. Visit www.sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders.