The building was put up for sale in August 2019 and in April an offer was accepted. This sale does not mark the closure of the business, rather one more move in a long history of moves as the business seeks to change with the times. With the impending sale of the existing Pioneer Journal building it is the end of one era and the beginning of another. Wadena Pioneer Journal publisher Melissa Swenson shared the following statement.

"Our current building, the one everyone knows simply as the PJ, is far too big for our current operations. It only made sense to put it up for sale so that we could find something that better suits our needs. Still, this is all happening at a very uncertain time. COVID-19 has changed so much for so many.

Currently, the PJ office is closed to the public and several employees are working from home. If all goes according to plan we are scheduled to close the sale of the PJ building on May 15th. Where will we go? What will we do? We have several plans ready to roll but nothing is set-in-stone. It is hard to make plans when the world is at such a stand-still.

I can tell you this. We will keep you posted, and the PJ will continue to be published no matter where we are housed. We hope that you will be patient and continue to support us however you can. A membership to the PJ allows you access and insight to the world around you and your support is appreciated and necessary for a healthy local newspaper."

PJ history

The Wadena Pioneer Journal has a storied past and has been known to get around town, having multiple locations over the last 144 years. (Editors note: Some of these dates were gathered through a historical time table provided to the Pioneer Journal and as much as could be confirmed by records within the Pioneer Journal archives.

The Wadena Pioneer Journal name was formed under the ownership of Charles C. Eastman somewhere between 1897 and 1900 as reports are conflicting and the oldest PJ paper on hand is a 1900 edition. The newspaper has its beginnings, however, on March 24, 1877 under the name of Wadena Tribune by none other than owner Prince Arthur Gatchell. Roughly from its beginnings up until about 1911, the newspaper was produced at 309 South Jefferson St. Wadena, which was most recently the location of Someplace Safe until they moved locations last year.

From about 1912 to 1959, the PJ was at 115 South Jefferson, which would be near the location of the current Hometown Crafts.

From 1960 until April 1978, the PJ was at it's current location at 314 South Jefferson and owned by Sterling Knutson.

Later in April 1978, the PJ moved to 108 First Street. SW.

By 1985, the PJ moved back to 314 South Jefferson and happily remained there for 35 years.

Where the PJ will end up next is yet to be determined. The hope is, regardless of the physical location, our product will continue to be a part of your daily routine online and in paper form for as long as the community supports its efforts to provide local news coverage.