The cooperative has operated from its current facility since it was constructed in 1949, with an office addition built in the 1980s. The decision comes in response to study and planning with appropriate experts to evaluate TWEC’s needs and possible solutions to determine the state of the building, which has served the cooperative for 71 years, according to a TWEC news release.

The evaluation examined the building’s structure, sustainability, building needs, building inefficiencies and recurrent flooding issues. The current facility offers little insulation, no ventilation, and an inefficient HVAC system. The square footage of the facility is inefficient for office workflow, TWEC officials said.

“As our current headquarters have served us well for the last 71 years, the board realizes it is cost prohibitive to carry us for the next 71 years,” said Miles Kuschel, TWEC Board Chair. The board of directors are working with Contegrity Group- a construction management company based out of Little Falls. The architects have developed designs and specifications based on input from TWEC. The final bids selected came to a total price just over $2.7 million, which was below the cooperative’s estimated $3 million project cost. The project will not affect members’ rates, according to the news release.

“This decision has been given a vast amount of thought and due process over the years while taking into consideration the needs of our members and staff,” said Kuschel.

The new headquarters will include hands-on displays for members to learn about energy efficiency, rebates, and overall ways to interact with the cooperative. A small conference room will also be available in a private and comfortable setting where members can meet with TWEC staff.

According to TWEC's website, the headquarters will break ground in April. Demolition of the shop/garage would be complete in May, and construction would start immediately after on that site. The construction is expected to be complete in November 2020. The office would then move from their current space to the new space and demolition of the current headquarters would commence in November.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative (TWEC) is a not-for profit distribution cooperative that is owned and controlled by the members they serve. TWEC is located in Wadena, has 8,900 member services in place with approximately 2,250 miles of line. TWEC’s service territory includes a majority of the rural areas of Todd and Wadena counties along with portions of Becker, Cass, Douglas, Hubbard, Otter Tail and Morrison counties.

Other TWEC news

Services

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative’s office closed to the public March 18 until further notice in an effort to reduce the exposure of COVID-19.

Members who typically make payments in person are asked to utilize the drop box located in front of the office. Members can also make a payment by phone through the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) line at 877-999-3398. Additional payment options include by mail, or online through SmartHub.

Elections

Also due to COVID-19 and the safety of their members and employees, there will be a bifurcated annual meeting this year. On April 28 there will be no member gathering or meal but they will be moving forward with the election of directors by mail, electronically and via drop box. Ballots must be received by April 28 by mail or electronically or must be in the exterior drop box at the office by April 24.

Nominees for the board include:

Kristine Spadgenske, rural Menahga; Steve Riewer, rural Wadena; Gene Kern, Bluegrass; Lee Paskewitz, rural Staples/Browerville; and Dale Adams, rural Aldrich.