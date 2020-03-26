The six Minnesota Initiative Foundations have created an Emergency Child Care Grant Program to provide immediate financial support to licensed child care providers in Greater Minnesota in response to the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19.

All six foundations have committed $50,000 – for a total of $300,000 dedicated for Greater Minnesota child care providers right away – and are working to secure additional resources from other partners, according to a news release from the Initiative Foundation.

These six foundations include Initiative Foundation, Northland Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Initiative Foundation and West Central Initiative. The Minnesota Initiative Foundations will award grants of up to $3,000 to licensed family- and center-based providers in their respective service regions. To be eligible, providers must be caring for the children (ages birth to 5 years) of parents or guardians who are working in government-identified critical sectors who are exempt during this time from the stay at home order.

Interested child care providers located in Greater Minnesota should complete a short application provided by the Minnesota Initiative Foundation that serves the community in which their business is located. A guide to the regions served by each Foundation can be found online at www.greaterminnesota.net. The intent is to provide a response and funding to qualified child care businesses within two weeks of receiving their application.

For more information about the Minnesota Initiative Foundations or this grant program, visit greaterminnesota.net/childcare.

