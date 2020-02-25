The sign spells out a message in capital letters, “IF YOU CAN’T STAND FOR OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM YOU DON’T NEED TO SIT IN THIS BAR.” It’s a message he asked to have placed on a sign months ago after he saw a similar message. When it was finally delivered he was proud to place it on the front of the bar. As he was putting the sign up a passerby made a comment, “That’s kind of direct, don’t you think,” Boyer recalls hearing. He agrees that it’s an impactful message. But as the bar serves as the site for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, he felt this was the right place to share the message. It’s a response to those that decide to kneel during the national anthem, a movement that has created plenty of controversy in recent years.

Boyer said the one complaint he received was from a woman he had not been able to talk to as of Tuesday, Feb. 25. She, according to Boyer, told an employee at the VFW that she found the sign to be racist. He said the same complainer also reached out to Grain Belt Beer, which has their logo on the sign. After hearing about the poster, Grain Belt officials told Boyer they did not want to be a part of the sign, Boyer said. He insisted the sign would stay up.

“I will cover up their logo though,” Boyer said. “There is no intention of tearing the sign down. Matter of fact, I would like to get a bigger one.”

Boyer likened the sign controversy to that of the Nativity scene placed on city property that was moved to private property. That controversial subject brought national media attention on Wadena in 2015. He feels he has the right to share the message and he is not telling anyone they can’t be served at the VFW, which is home to the Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922. He feels passionate about veterans and the flag that they defend.

“I’m not discriminating against anyone,” Boyer said.

Aside from the one complaint, Boyer said comments have been positive and pouring in at the bar and around the region. On the day of the complaint, Boyer was at a section wrestling tournament and heard positive comments from those that recognized him.

“If anything, I have gained customers because of it,” Boyer said. He’s had requests from customers to sign the banner. Even Grain Belt Beer sales were up at the Wadena bar, he said.

The bar was crowded Tuesday with patrons including Leo Kempf, who serves on the Honor Guard of the local post. He said he's never seen someone disrespect the flag that he carries in for each assembly. He's only seen it done by a professional football player.

"There's no reason they should be against it," Kempf, a Vietnam veteran said of those who won't stand for the national anthem.

Gene Sorenson said he was almost enlisted in the Vietnam War, but that doesn't change his loyalty.

"You've got to honor your country," Sorenson said.

Another patron, Doug Bjerke didn't mince words.

"If they don't like it, I'd tell them 'get out,'" Bjerke, a Wadena resident and member of the VFW club said. "If it wasn't for veterans we wouldn't have this country ... It's a VFW, it's not a girls volleyball club."

Elmer Goche VFW Post 3922 commander Phil Thoennes said he's heard nothing but positive things from the banner. If anything he personally believes it should have one word change, instead of "can't," it should read "won't," as in "if you won't stand." He recognizes that some people are physically unable to stand. Other than that, the Vietnam War veteran said, "I like it."

"We really believe everyone who lives in this country should respect our flag and stand for our national anthem," he said.

The August Schell Brewing Company in New Ulm makes Grain Belt Beer. They could not be reached for comment. The woman who complained about the banner was unknown and there was no contact information available for her from the club.