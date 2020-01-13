Glamour Full Service Salon is having a remodeling makeover at their new location at 213 S Jefferson St. the formal location of Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do.

The salon is adding new rooms, exposing the brick wall, lowering the ceiling level, running new electric, changing the flooring and painting, according to owner Brittney Ewert. With the expansion from a short rectangle building to a “very long rectangle,” Ewert, her staff and customers will have space between the salon and quieter areas, such as the massage room.

Ewert began looking for a larger location in September to replace her current location where she has been for 10 and a half years. As she searched and waited to move into the new space—around 90 “very stressful” days that she could not start construction—Ewert made blueprints of the space she hoped to have as well as lists and schedules. She hopes to complete the project in a month.

“As of right now, I’m ahead of schedule and things are going well. We haven’t found anything that was unexpected in the process so far,” Ewert said.

One of Ewert’s favorite finds in the construction are hunter green tin ceiling pieces, which she looks forward to incorporating in her decorating and her aunt hopes to use for craft projects.

“One thing that’s been cool is just seeing the history of the building and like layer upon layer upon layer of what there is in the ceiling and just fun stuff to see what’s all in it or under it or whatever,” Ewert said. “I like old, like antiquey, rustic things so I was hoping we’d find some random treasures, so my favorite thing that I found is the tin ceiling. My Grandpa said that he used to visit this store with his dad to buy his mom gifts and it was Vollie’s (Ladies Apparel) … and he said that the lady that owned it liked hunter green.”

The new location also brings Glamour downtown, with a storefront that Ewert has wanted and exposure that will make each of the business’ contractors “more successful.”

“I would like to be an addition to downtown Wadena,” Ewert said. “I think that’ll be good for my clients to see what’s really happening downtown. People just drive through town and they don’t really look so I think it’ll be nice to … bounce business back from business to business just with everybody downtown.”

With more businesses downtown also comes the issue of parking, which is the negative impact that Ewert has heard from her customers. Ewert says customers can use a city parking lot west of the Cozy Theatre and then walk across the alley to Glamour’s back door.

“That’ll be nice that we’ll have two entrances so people don’t have to worry,” Ewert said. “I’m happy to say that I will have a back door that they can use just as much as the front door.”

Added portions of Glamour’s business will include spray tanning, a boutique area with custom made wood signs, soaps, lotions and other local products, along with removing facials as a service. A new stylist, Mackenzie Barthel, will also join a few weeks following the opening. Ewert sees this as a way to get more people scheduled, rather than declining people because of time constraints, and provide a career.

“We’ll have three stylists because we just can’t service all the people that want to come to us. So if I, as a business owner, can give somebody else a good career by offering the people that we turn down, I would like to help someone out,” Ewert said.

Glamour will remain open at their current location (122 Colfax Ave SW, Ste 3-the upper level of the building also housing Wadena Family Dental) during the remodel of the new location. When the new location opens, current stylist and eyelash technician Katy Moen and massage therapist Samantha Olson will move with Ewert.