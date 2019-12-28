Firehouse Bar and Grille of Wadena announced on their Facebook page Wednesday, Jan. 1, that they would not reopen business and that the restaurant was under new ownership.

Previous owners Amanda and Chad Weller stated on the Firehouse page that it was a difficult decision but was based on plans to spend more time with family. The Wellers lost their son Kobe Marcell earlier in the year.

The business was last open Dec. 21, 2019. Firehouse Bar & Grille was established in 2012. There was no response to requests for more information from the owners as of Thursday, Jan. 2. No further details were available about who the new owners are or future plans for the business.

The bar and grill is located near the intersection of Hwy 10 and 75, west of Wadena.