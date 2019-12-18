Passerby can't miss the bright green Sinclair colors of the canopy now covering the fuel islands south of Wadena on Hwy 71 South. The only question remaining is when can people start fueling up?

And that's a question fuel station co-owner Paul Hunke can't yet answer.

In order to start fueling up, they legally have to have a sign up displaying their fuel prices. A crane was in place Wednesday working on that project. Once that is up and the owners, Paul and Ryan Hunke, have finished troubleshooting the system, it's go time.

The station has been in the works for several years, since the Hunke family found out that MnDOT was moving ahead with expanding the highway through Wadena. That expansion, which starts next spring, will take over more of the property they now use for fueling their fleet on Hwy 10, across from McDonald's. Knowing they needed more space and desiring to also offer fuel to the public, this station came to fruition next to their other family business, Midwest Truck Repair. Both businesses are at the center of the recently developed business park just off Hwy 71 S. The Hunke brothers are also involved in a third business, Hunkes Transfer with their father Pat, who started the business almost 40 years ago.

Hunke said the station will be all pay-at-the-pump with no convenience store. Dollar General, earlier this summer, announced their plans to build a store just to the north of this property in 2020.

Hunke said the decision to go with Sinclair as the brand was easy as that's the fuel they currently buy through Dick's Standard in Parkers Prairie. He sees the company as a worthwhile offering as they offer fuel cards that allow users to receive 10 cents off per gallon. Other area Sinclair Stations include Henning and Frazee.

With Hwy 10 road construction putting added stress on Wadena's other gas stations, Hunke thinks the fourth fueling site in Wadena will go over well for those looking for another option in town, this being the only on the south side of Hwy 10. A big draw to this site may be for larger trucks looking for more space to easily pull in and out of the site.

Wadena's three other stations include Casey's on Hwy 71 N, John's Car Care on Hwy 10 E, and Holiday at the intersection of Hwy 10 and 71.



