As anticipated, Owly Bean Roasters has opened business with a fine selection of roasted coffee beans and more on main street in Wadena.

The business is now offering whole beans, ground coffee on demand, coffee samples, a retail area and a view of the entire production process.

The business owners Kyle and Jeremy Hagen have been hard at work setting up the former Joey's PC shop into a business that will handle regular traffic of coffee lovers. Kyle Hagen, head roaster, said he still plans to start up coffee classes in the near future. It's a chance to teach coffee fanatics a little more about the varieties of beans that exist and their many flavors.

Stop by the store some time, which is typically open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the wrestling season (Kyle is a wrestling coach). If you're unsure about what type to buy, staff typically have three or four blends ready for sampling and can tell you more about the other varieties.

Coffee is displayed and sold by the pound ranging from $13 - $14 a bag for the usual varieties, with the occasional holiday blends tossed in for limited times. Even if you can't find what you're looking for, Hagen said he can probably find the right bean and give it the right roast to meet your flavor needs

Of course, if you don't care to make your own coffee, you can still buy it by the cupful at Hagen's other location, Owly Coffee, off Hwy 10 west of Wadena.

Owly Bean Roasters is located at 312 Jefferson St. South. Give them a call at 218-639-7733.