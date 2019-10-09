Now through November 15, Casey’s General Store is hosting a round-up promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors , a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

Patrons of Casey’s General Stores are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by rounding-up their purchases to support military families and veterans.

“We are honored to support organizations like Hope For The Warriors that provide important services to those who have served our country. We applaud our team members and guests who embrace this campaign as a way to give back and help Hope For The Warriors provide programs that assist veterans and military families in our local communities,” said Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations, Casey’s General Stores.

In eight years, Casey’s General Stores has raised over $4 million benefiting Hope For The Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.

“Military families are seeking our services more than ever before, as the effects of combat may not fully realize until years after returning home,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO/president of the nonprofit organization. “Each year, we’re honored to work with Casey’s, a company that understands the sacrifices made by military members and their families. They understand it takes community and a continued effort to lift up the warriors who have served and still serve our country.”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors and the change round-up promotion, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.