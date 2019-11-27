Everything you're used to finding at Kal's Kar's on North Jefferson Street Wadena will soon be available for purchase at a second location just off Hwy 10 in Wadena, in the former Furniture Gallery building. But wait, there's more.

With the purchase of the other property, which has a 22,000-square-foot building, the business is adding even more offerings to it's already large inventory. Owner of the business Dan Kallevig, bought the business from his brother John and his wife Lisa in 2018.

Kallevig said the new location will be a great spot to get more eyes on their products including vehicles, boats and ATVs. There will even be ample space for appliances and mattresses in the building. It's quite fitting for a location that previously housed the Wadena Furniture Gallery.

Before getting into the Wadena dealership, Kallevig was busy selling and manufacturing in the construction sector, making equipment. He said he'll now have space to offer some of that equipment, like stump grinders, power trowels, boom lifts and more, for rent out of both locations.

"We’re slowly starting to bring some of that over from the factories," Kallevig said.

While the business showroom will not likely be open for business until Jan. 1, Kallevig said there's already five or six mechanics working over there. That's where all the mechanical work will be done on the motor sport equipment including the ATV, golf carts and boats. They service all brands. Kallevig said this was a necessary step as more mechanics were needed in the main building.

"There was just no room and we need to hire employees," Kallevig said.

Kallevig estimates they've hired about 10 additional employees in the last year.

About the company

You may be familiar with the Kal's Motor Group, a conglomeration of the Kal's Kars car dealership and Kal's Motorsports. The car dealership takes up a 5.5 acre area on north Jefferson Street Wadena, which has over 400 vehicles in stock. Kal's Motorsports sells ATVs, UTVS, golf carts, snowmobiles, pontoons, fish houses, boats and motor homes.

You may also be familiar with the appliance business, which once took up a large portion of the main building. That appliance inventory has been gone for the last five or six years, but will soon return as Kal's is set to become a GE dealer.

They recently added Glacier Fish houses to their lineup and will add Honda outboard motors to their showroom as well. You can now see Bayliner, Prince Craft and Forester brands in the new boat and pontoon lineup at the highway frontage.

Kal's Kars Inc. has been in business since 1975 when Dan and John's father, Dan Kallevig, started the business.



