The change was effective Oct. 1, 2019, after Groome purchased Executive Express services including those based out of St. Cloud. Schedules and fares are available on their website or by calling (320) 316-0943.

Executive Express continues to transport riders in Iowa and will continue to operate its charter and package delivery services in Central Minnesota but the previous route with pickup in Wadena is no more. Regional stops now include Brainerd, Alexandria and St. Cloud. Stops in Brainerd and Alexandria are located at the Perkins restaurants.

Based in Richmond, Va., Groome Transportation provides transportation services throughout the U.S., and is family owned and operated since 1934.