Baseball: WDC gets back to winning against Albany

The Wolverines got to scoring early and often in their bounce-back win against the Huskies on Friday.

Blue and yellow logo of a wolverine.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools
Nick Leonardelli
By Nick Leonardelli
Today at 8:25 PM

ALBANY – Wadena-Deer Creek’s Tyson Barthel held Albany to one run and the Wolverines’ offense backed up Barthel with run after run in a much-needed victory for WDC on Friday.

After suffering back-to-back walk-off losses, the Wolverines flipped the script and got back to their winning ways in a 9-1 beatdown of the Huskies.

Isaac Hamann got the scoring started with a one-out solo home run in the top of the first. Connor Davis and Barthel followed up with back-to-back doubles to score the second run of the inning. Evan Lunde scored the third run of the first with an RBI single to left field and WDC led 3-0 after one.

The Wolverines added four more runs to their lead before Albany scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 7-1. WDC tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to give Barthel a nice cushion to close things out in the seventh.

Barthel ended the game with six strikeouts and allowed four hits, one run and two walks in seven innings of work.

Hamann had a stellar performance at the plate going 2-3 with two RBIs, three runs, a forced walk and one home run. Barthel also did some damage at the plate with two hits and an RBI in three at-bats. Lunde secured two RBIs and a hit in his three at-bats. Davis led the team with three hits in four plate appearances.

WDC- 3 0 2 2 0 2 0- 9

ALB- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0- 1

WADENA-DEER CREEK PITCHING- Tyson Barthel: 7IP, 6K, 4H, 1R, 0ER, 2BB

WADENDA-DEER CREEK HITTING- Kobe Synder: 1-4; Isaac Hamann: 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, BB; Connor Davis: 3-4, 2R; Tyson Barthel: 2-3, RBI, BB; Evan Lunde: 1-3, 2RBI, BB; Peyton Church: 1-4, RBI, Brandon Wheeler: 0-4; Gunner Olson: 2-3; Simon Kreklau: 0-2, R, BB; MJ Lunde: 0-1; Clyde Magnuson: 0-1; Grant Seelhammer: 0-1; Teshe Loar: 0-1

