An enduring voice

WADENA — A life well-lived, full of passion and love.

That was the picture painted by family, friends and colleagues during Mike Danvers’ celebration of life at the city-owned Maslowki Wellness and Research Center on Friday, Feb. 17.

Danvers, whose real last name was Huber, was a celebrated radio host who spent more than 40 years reading the news, playing music and making those long drives just a little more fun.

Thirty-six of those years were spent at KKWS Superstation K106 in Wadena, where Danvers charmed listeners with his “Beat the Press” and “Dead or Alive” game shows.

Kyle Gylsen, a former radio colleague of Mike Danvers, spoke of the late radio host's unmatched work ethic. Gylsen told the crowd in attendance to pursue their passions just like Danvers did. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Danvers retired from the radio station in 2021, and died recently, on Jan. 13, at 68.

Former radio colleagues Kyle Gylsen, Dan Skogen and Brad Cantleberry spoke fondly of Danvers at his celebration of life, particularly of the man's fierce, unrelenting work ethic and passion for radio.

“I got to see how hard he worked after he got off the air and prepared for the next day, and the next day, and the next day,” Gylsen said during his tribute to Danvers. “ … He did it because he wanted the best for listeners, best for his advertisers, and I didn’t realize it until just before we were preparing for his retirement party, how talented a guy he was.”

“He was a professional’s professional,” Skogen said.

Dan Skogen, a radio colleague of Danvers, paid tribute to the late radio host during his celebration of life on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Skogen noted Danvers' commitment to radio, calling him a "professional's professional." Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Even in retirement, Danvers still lent his voice and wrote for an advertisement, to the joy of listeners who had missed his familiar, comforting voice.

“I had a lady in town … come up to me and she said, ‘I started bawling when I heard that ad,’ because that’s what these guys meant (to people),” Cantleberry said.

All three men underscored Danvers’ love of high school sports, having announced for hundreds of games over his career as well as coaching elementary wrestling.

Brad Cantleberry, a former radio colleague of Danvers, said Danvers helped show him the ropes of radio when he was new to the profession. Cantleberry also spoke about how much the late radio host meant to his listeners and advertisers. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Larry Huber, Danvers’ younger brother, shared that even from a young age, Danvers was enthusiastic and passionate about wrestling.

“When I was 8 years old, Mike would put me in all sorts of wrestling maneuvers and wrestling maneuvers work … That’s how Mike was when I was younger. And I’m just going to miss not having my brother,” Huber said.

In retirement, Danvers remained active in sports, such as flagging for races while living in Florida.

“Mike, in his retirement, didn’t want to have some regular job. So what’s he do? He became an umpire, started umpiring softball games,” Gylsen said. “So I guess what I’m going to take from it – hopefully you will (too) – is if there’s something you want to do, do it, because as we found out, none of us are promised tomorrow.”

Danvers also joined the Tequila Mockingbirds trivia team in Wadena. Jolene Johannes, a trivia team member, noted his commitment to the team.

Larry Huber, Mike Danvers' younger brother, said Danvers (real last name Huber) always had a passion for wrestling. Danvers coached elementary wrestling and announced for matches over his long radio career. Huber said he is going to miss his brother. Tris Anderson / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“He was still working, and I said, ‘You should come play trivia with us.’ … He walked in the door that night at 6:30 right on the dot … and I don’t know if he ever missed a time other than when he was in Florida. He was always there,” Johannes said.

Danvers spent his retirement snowbirding in Florida, visiting Lake Reno and spending quality time with his granddaughters.

“The joke after my brother Bob died and my brother Pat died, I’d say Mike’s my favorite brother because he’s the only one I got left. Now, I can’t even say that anymore. We’re all going to have to hang out and try to fill in for Mike and try to make each other happy and enjoy each other and do what Mike would want us to do. I’m going to miss him a lot,” Huber said.

Read more about Danvers at: https://www.wadenapj.com/community/wadena-radio-host-signs-off-after-over-40-years-on-air.