THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK, N.D. — The bison attack on a 17-year-old teenager at the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park that has drawn national attention is a rare occurrence, despite the amount of bison in the park and number of visitors there each year, the park's spokeswoman says.

The park had 755,967 visitors in 2018 and is home to about 700 bison at the North Unit and South Unit, said Eileen Andes, the park's chief of interpretation.

“We’ve had some close calls and a couple of people who have been head-butted, but other than a goring in 2017 and this one on Saturday, we haven’t had any other major incidents,” Andes said.

The 2017 goring occurred the evening of June 30 in the North Unit, when 51-year old Michael Turk, of Ocean Springs, Miss., was hiking the Buckhorn Trail to take photos of the sunset. He encountered a bison and gave it a wide berth but stopped to take a photo of another bison he saw while on his way back. The flash of the camera startled the animal, which charged and gored him in his inner left thigh.



In Saturday’s attack, the teen victim was walking along the Lower Paddock Creek Trail near a large herd of bison and ended up between two bulls that had been fighting moments earlier. One of them charged and struck the teen in the back, goring into the back of the teen’s thigh and tossing the teen 6 feet in the air.

Phone messages from The Bismarck Tribune seeking comment from the teen were not returned. The teen spoke to several national TV news outlets this week and claimed not to have done anything to aggravate the bison. Officials have not identified the teen but did say the teen will not face any ramifications.

Saturday's attack comes less than a week after a 9-year-old Florida girl was tossed into the air by a bull bison at Yellowstone National Park, after tourists approached within 10 feet of the animal for at least 20 minutes.

Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals, including bison. Andes said Saturday's goring will prompt a review of the park’s signage and warnings about the dangers of approaching wild animals to ensure the message is getting received by visitors.

“Whenever we have any kind of an incident, we take a look at the kind of warnings we have and the signs that we have. We have warnings about getting too close to wildlife at all of our trail heads and our campgrounds,” Andes said.

“But when it comes right down to it, there are only so many signs you can put up," she said. "The information is available for visitors, and visitors really are responsible for their own safety in a national park.”