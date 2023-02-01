With its soft and gooey center surrounded by a crisp exterior, kladdkaka is the perfect cross between a brownie and a molten lava cake.

Essays and completed applications are due to Arvig by email before 11:59 p.m. on March 3.

Soren Anderson became the fourth Perham boys basketball player to reach 1,000 points on Thursday. In front of family and friends, the Perham senior took a step back to think about his storied career.

According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.

In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.

"We agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, saying more information would be released after the search was concluded.

“If we maintain current trends, we are on track to meet our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota by 30% by 2025,” MPCA commissioner said

A look at the tight-knit community behind snow sculpting, the "crazy little art sport"

The Wadena County K-9, Nitro, made a positive indication at the vehicle. A search revealed a handgun, a scale in a backpack and a green leafy substance, according to a Wadena County incident report.

The Wadena-Deer Creek boy basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped by Barnesville at home on Monday night.

