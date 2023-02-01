99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Local
Sharks and guppies welcomed at new billiards hall in Wadena
Owner hopes to grow the game, weekly tournaments are offered for all ages.
February 01, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
News
WPJ takes third in advertising excellence at state newspaper competition
House ad for Valentine's Day also earns third-place award.
February 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Prep
Boys basketball: Trojans pull away from Wolverines, snap winning streak
The Wadena-Deer Creek boy basketball team had its seven-game winning streak snapped by Barnesville at home on Monday night.
January 31, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Local
Crime and fire report: K-9 unit assists traffic stop, handgun and marijuana discovered
The Wadena County K-9, Nitro, made a positive indication at the vehicle. A search revealed a handgun, a scale in a backpack and a green leafy substance, according to a Wadena County incident report.
January 31, 2023 11:44 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Lakes Area News
Prep
Boys hockey: Wolverines stumble against Storm
February 01, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Prep
Nordic skiing: Askelson, Wolf pace Lakers ahead of sections
February 01, 2023 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Prep
Boys basketball: Wolverines’ road winning streak ends at Pelican Rapids
February 01, 2023 11:52 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Prep
Girls basketball: Wadena-Deer Creek routs Bertha Hewitt, ends losing streak
February 01, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli

Weather
Bitter cold all day with brisk winds
February 02, 2023 06:34 AM
Weather
Weather gallery for February 1, 2023
Nature's beauty from a weather perspective
February 01, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Weather
Experiment: how arctic animals stay warm in the frigid air
Weather Wednesday
February 01, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Jesse Ritka
Minnesota
Snow sisters: Team Kwe, the only all-women Indigenous snow sculpture team in the U.S.
A look at the tight-knit community behind snow sculpting, the "crazy little art sport"
b2f992-20230131-people-in-a-meeting-room-1844.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
Minnesota
Fergus Falls man dies after medical emergency at Bass Lake
e8d4cc-20221114-heavy-traffic-on-a-highway-2000.jpg
Minnesota
Report: Minnesota’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped, but work still needed
“If we maintain current trends, we are on track to meet our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Minnesota by 30% by 2025,” MPCA commissioner said
February 01, 2023 09:59 AM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
National
Biden cooperating with federal search for classified documents at Delaware beach house
"We agreed to cooperate," Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, said in a statement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, saying more information would be released after the search was concluded.
February 01, 2023 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Reuters
Minnesota
Minnesota domestic violence homicide victims: Lives lost have ‘ripple effect’
In the last decade, the number of victims of domestic violence-related homicides ranged from a high of 37 in 2013 and a low of 14 in 2018.
February 01, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Local
Tax preparation
Cushing couple charged with multiple tax crimes
According to the complaints, the Zieglers failed to file state income tax returns in 2016-21 and failed to file withholding tax returns for their business, Prism Powder Coating, in 2020 and 2021.
'Deep Roots: Sustaining a Living Community,' new photo exhibit coming to NYM gallery
Correction: Tree subcontractor on Hwy 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn
A night of glamour: DL Jaycees to host 'red carpet' stagette on Feb. 4; online tickets available until Friday
Government and Politics
Minnesota
Walz signs Minnesota abortion rights bill into law
January 31, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
Minnesota sports betting proposal gives everyone ‘a piece of the action,’ GOP lawmaker says
January 31, 2023 04:02 PM
 · 
By  Christopher Magan / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota
Minnesota House approves driver's licenses for people in US illegally
January 30, 2023 08:18 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Local
Detroit Lakes seeks half-cent sales tax to raise up to $17.3 million for new Pavilion
January 27, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
Northland Outdoors
Northland Outdoors
F-M Walleyes Unlimited among 2023 inductees into Fishing Hall of Fame of Minnesota
February 01, 2023 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Herald Staff Report
Minnesota
Aili wins Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
January 31, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota woman wins Beargrease dogsled half-marathon
January 30, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Northland Outdoors
Despite spotty fishing, Upper Red producing crappies for most anglers, DNR officer says
January 30, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Minnesota DNR

Lifestyle
Kladkakka1.jpg
Kladdkaka, also known as chocolate sticky cake, is the perfect cake for Valentine’s Day, or any day
With its soft and gooey center surrounded by a crisp exterior, kladdkaka is the perfect cross between a brownie and a molten lava cake.
012823.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS_1
Fielding Questions: Hibiscus leaves yellowing, should you stress an apple tree, grass seed longevity
Manitoba’s Prairie Garden book series is a must-have
Sicilian baked salmon is a healthy, warm and comforting option for an easy weeknight dinner
opinion
Columns
LaDuke: Thoughts on and around the Road
February 01, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
Editorials
Other Views: Minnesota taxpayers, brace yourselves
January 31, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
Columns
Do our policy leaders have the right outlook to get a farm bill done this year?
January 30, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Columns
Finding Faith: The meaning of 'church'
January 27, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
Minnesota
  1. Winter Play: Dog sledding in southern Minnesota
  2. Former Minnesota Sen. Dave Durenberger dies at 88
  3. Beltrami County Jail ordered to reduce inmate capacity after DOC investigation
Columns
Photo galleries
Perham's Chuck Johnson shares some of his nature photography tips.
December 17, 2021 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Agweek
Northland Outdoors
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM
The Vault
November 09, 2021 09:46 AM