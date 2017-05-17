Search
    Fastpitch playoff brackets have been announced

    By Jason Groth Today at 12:21 p.m.

    The North Sub-Section 6AA fastpitch softball matchups have been announced and begin on Friday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m. 

    Osakis earned the No. 1 seed and will open play with Ottertail Central. 

    Pequot Lakes earned the No. 2 seed and will host Wadena-Deer Creek in Pequot Lakes.

    Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale is the No. 3 seed and will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. 

    Staples-Motley earned the No. 4 seed and will take on Perham in Staples at 4:30 p.m.  in Staples. 

    The semifinals of the subsection will take place on May 23 in Alexandria, with the subsection championship taking place on May 25 at 3:30 p.m. in Alexandria as well. 

    The Final Four of Section 6AA is set for May 30 and June 1. 

