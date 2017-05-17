Fastpitch playoff brackets have been announced

Pequot Lakes earned the No. 2 seed and will host Wadena-Deer Creek in Pequot Lakes.

Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale is the No. 3 seed and will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Staples-Motley earned the No. 4 seed and will take on Perham in Staples at 4:30 p.m. in Staples.

The semifinals of the subsection will take place on May 23 in Alexandria, with the subsection championship taking place on May 25 at 3:30 p.m. in Alexandria as well.

The Final Four of Section 6AA is set for May 30 and June 1.