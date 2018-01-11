Wolverines pinned by Staples-Motley

It was a tough night on the mat for the Wolverines when they were defeated 49-6. Cody Wheeler and Steven Erkenbrack picked up the lone wins for the Wolverines in the dual.

It was a memorable moment for Erkenbrack when he captured a 4-0 decision over Isaac Swensrud. He captured his 75th career win with the decision victory. Erkenbrack closed out the night with the decision at 182 pounds.

Wheeler was victorious defeated Jonathan Lisson by decision as well. Wheeler and Lisson went down to the wire with a 3-2 victory at 160 for the Wolverines.

Simon Snyder suffered a decision loss, while Bel Snyder and Koby Endres were pinned. Isaac Hale was defeated by decision, while Mitchel Haman and Brayden Kleinke suffered fall losses.

The Wolverines return to action with the Minnewaska Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 13, beginning at 10 a.m.

Staples-Motley 49, Wadena-DC 6

106: Peyton Bjerga (SM) def. Simon Snyder (WDC) (Dec. 8-4)

113: Sam Jennisson (SM) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Fall 1:27)

120: Kristian Thompson (SM) def. Koby Endres (WDC) (Fall 1:27)

126: Brayden Chrisenson (SM) wins by forfeit

132: Spencer Miller (SM) wins by forfeit

138: Logan Weite (SM) def. Isaac Hale (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 8-0)

145: Owen Bjerga (SM) Mitchel Haman (WDC) (Fall 1:17)

152: Dalton Holmberg (SM) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 1:39)

160: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Jonathon Lisson (SM) (Dec. 3-2)

170: James Ehresman (SM) wins by forfeit

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) def. Isaac Swensrud (SM) (Dec. 4-0)

195: Double forfeit

220: Double forfeit

285: Double forfeit