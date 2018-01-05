The opening dual went down to the wire between the Wolverines and the Otters. The Wolverines held a 30-28 lead heading into the match at 220. The Otters knew they had six points hanging in the balance at 285 since the Wolverines were open. Fergus Falls wrestler Eric Formo needed to avoid a pin to ensure a Fergus Falls victory. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Logan Wegscheid wrestled a strong match, almost turning Formo a couple of times, yet Formo was able avoid being caught with his shoulders down. Despite losing the match to Wegscheid, 5-1, Formo did just enough to preserve the win for Fergus Falls.

Simon Snyder started things off with a 4-2 decision win over Delvin Roberts. Snyder worked a strong third period, getting an escape and a takedown to erase the early deficit.

Bel Snyder was defeated at 113. She trailed heading into the third period, but secured momentum, but Caden Olsen was able to hold off for a 6-2 decision win.

Koby Endres followed with a 4-2 decision win over Jacob Witness at 120. Cameron Pearson suffered a defeat by fall at 126, which was followed by a Wadena-DC victory by Jayson Young at 132. Young secured a fall win at 5:26 of his match.

Fergus Falls followed with a fall win, a decision win and a major decision win, establishing a short-lived lead.

Cody Wheeler wasted little time at 160, earning a pin on Isaac Oliphant in 57 seconds. Steven Erkenbrack followed suit at 182 pounds. Erkenbrack pinned Jay Rodriguez in just 24 seconds. Jericho Baker earned a forfeit win at 195 and Wegscheid closed the wrestling with a decision win at 220. Dustin Portales was awarded a forfeit win at 285 for Fergus Falls.

Pelican Rapids built up a lead and held off Wadena-DC as they earned a 37-36 victory over the Wolverines. Simon Snyder continued his strong night with a fall win at 106. He won his match in 32 seconds.

Jayson Young earned his second fall win of the night when he defeated Noah Kapenga at 4:56. Isaac Hale and Mitchel Haman earned forfeit wins. Pelican Rapids rallied with four straight wins, including the one that sealed the dual when Carson Haugrud out-pointed Erkenbrack 12-3, earning a major decision win.

Jericho Baker and Logan Wegscheid closed out the dual with a pair of pins. Baker won at 3:01 against Zack Partlow at 195. Logan Wegscheid defeated Jacob Willits at 220, securing the fall at 1:55.

The Wolverines returned to the mat with four duals at the Mahnomen/Waubun Duals on Friday, Jan. 5. The Wolverines square off with Mahnomen/Waubun, Pelican Rapids, Crookston and Red Lake County Central.

Wadena-DC 33

Fergus Falls 34

106: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Delvin Roberts (FF) (Dec. 4-2)

113: Caden Olsen (FF) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Dec. 6-2)

120: Koby Endres (WDC) def. Jacob Witness (FF) (Dec. 4-2)

126: Justin Boyd (FF) def. Cameron Pearson (WDC) (Fall 3:11)

132: Jayson Young (WDC) def. Joey Graph (FF) (Fall 5:26)

138: Kaden Hartwell (FF) def. Isaac Hale (WDC) (Fall 1:08)

145: Lucas Oliphant (FF) def. Mitchel Haman (WDC) (Dec. 7-2)

152: Cole Frunning (FF) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 12-2)

160: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Isaac Oliphant (FF) (Fall :57)

170: Tyler Macklemore (FF) wins by forfeit

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) def. Jay Rodriguez (FF) (Fall :24)

195: Jericho Baker (WDC) wins by forfeit

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Eric Formo (FF) (Dec. 5-1)

285: Dustin Portales (FF) wins by forfeit

Wadena-DC 36

Pelican Rapids 37

106: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Tommy Thach (PLR) (Fall :32)

113: Anthony Reese (PLR) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Fall 1:02)

120: Sebastian Centeno (PLR) def. Koby Endres (WDC) (Tech Fall 15-0)

126: James Furey (PLR) def. Cameron Pearson (WDC) (Fall 2:45)

132: Jayson Young (WDC) def. Noah Kapenga (PLR) (Fall 4:56)

138: Isaac Hale (WDC) wins by forfeit

145: Mitchel Haman (WDC) wins by forfeit

152: Max Dykhoff (PLR) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 3:35)

160: Matt Ziebell (PLR) def. Cody Wheeler (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 13-3)

170: Zane Brosowoske (PLR) wins by forfeit

182: Carson Haugrud (PLR) def. Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 12-3)

195: Jericho Baker (WDC) def. Zack Partlow (PLR) (Fall 3:01)

220: Logan Wegscheid (WDC) def. Jacob Willits (PLR) (Fall 1:55)