Warriors take down Wolverines

The Wolverines fell behind early in the lower weights, but surged back in the middle weights, but it was UNC’s strength at the upper weights that helped them secure the dual meet victory over the Wolverines.

Ethan Hendrickson started the evening off with a major decision win over Wadena-DC’s Simon Snyder at 106. Hank Tellers followed with a fall win against Bel Snyder at 113 at the one minute and seven second mark of the match, securing key bonus points for the Warriors.

Isaac Tellers and Ethan Trout earned forfeit victories for United North Central at 120 and 126, respectively.

Colton Knudson put on a show for the Wolverines at 132. He wasted little time in securing the fall win over Dylan Rasmussen at 1:10 of the match, securing the first points for the Wolverines.

United North Central’s Eion Ness held off Jayson Young, earning a 5-0 decision win at 138. Young went for a take down in the first but got caught and Ness used his momentum against him. Ness followed with an escape and a takedown in the third period, securing the win. UNC’s Torrey Carlson was able to outlast Wadena-DC’s Isaac Hale for a 7-3 decision at 145. Cade LaCoe picked up a fall win over Braeden Sibert at 1:46 of their match at 152.

Wadena-DC returned to the win column with a forfeit win at 160 for Brayden Kleinke. Cody Wheeler followed with a pin at 2:42 of his match with Dakota Meech at 170. Steven Erkenbrack was awarded a forfeit win at 182, closing the score to 34-24.

However, Gator Bettin secured a fall win at 195 over Jericho Baker, locking up the dual for the Warriors. Brock Kako followed with a fall win at 220 over Logan Wegscheid, while Jared Seibert earned a forfeit win at 285.

The Wolverines are back in action on Jan. 4 when they host Fergus Falls and Pelican Rapids for a triangular at the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School, beginning at 5 p.m.

United North Central 52

Wadena-DC 24

106: Ethan Hendrickson (UNC) def. Simon Snyder (WDC) (Maj. Dec. 14-0)

113: Hank Tellers (UNC) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Fall 1:07)

120: Isaac Tellers (UNC) wins by forfeit

126: Ethan Trout (UNC) wins by forfeit

132: Colton Knudson (WDC) def. Dylan Rasmussen (UNC) (Fall 1:10)

138: Eion Ness (UNC) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Dec. 5-0)

145: Torrey Carlson (UNC) def. Isaac Hale (WDC) (Dec. 7-3)

152: Cade LaCoe (UNC) def. Braeden Sibert (WDC) (Fall 1:46)

160: Brayden Kleinke (WDC) wins by forfeit

170: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Dakota Meech (UNC) (Fall 2:42)

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) wins by forfeit

195: Gator Bettin (UNC) def. Jericho Baker (WDC) (Fall 3:01)

220: Brock Kako (UNC) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 3:05)

285: Jared Seibert (UNC) wins by forfeit