Ottertail Central takes down Wadena-Deer Creek

The Bulldogs showcased why they are one of the favorites to capture the team title in Section 6A when they earned a 69-6 victory over the host Wolverines.

The Bulldogs captured seven wins by fall, one by decision and three by forfeit on their way to the victory.

The Wolverines captured a pair of decision wins at 170 and 182, earning their lone points in the dual.

Cody Wheeler and Steven Erkenbrack continue to be anchors in the Wolverines line up, earning the lone wins in the dual

Wheeler earned a strong victory when he out-pointed Noah Schleske 9-2 at 170 pounds, earning the first points of the night for the Wolverines.

Erkenbrack followed with an 8-3 decision victory over Jace Leabo at 182 pounds, keeping the momentum with the Wolverines, momentarily in the dual.

The Bulldogs seized it right back, closing it out with three straight wins, earning the lopsided victory.

The Wolverines returned to the mat at the Big Bear Tournament at Cass Lake/Bena on Friday, Dec. 15 and 16.

Ottertail Central 69

Wadena-DC 6

106: Laredo Bugbee (OTC) def. Simon Snyder (WDC) (Fall :45)

113: Brien Poser (OTC) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Fall 4:39)

120: Ben Naddy (OTC) wins by forfeit

126: Hayden Hart (OTC) wins by forfeit

132: Marc Hendricks (OTC) def. Colton Knudson (WDC) (Dec. 7-5)

138: Nate Hart (OTC) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Fall 1:47)

145: Hunter Doll (OTC) def. Isaac Hale (WDC) (Fall 2:44)

152: Zane Swanson (OTC) wins by forfeit

160: Michael Fielding (OTC) def. Brayden Kleinke (OTC) (Fall :57)

170: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Noah Schleske (OTC) (Dec. 9-2)

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) def. Jace Leabo (OTC) (Dec. 8-3)

195: Whyatt Thorson (OTC) def. Jericho Baker (WDC) (Fall 1:02)

220: Kevin Tierney (OTC) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 3:49)

285: RJ Ehlert (OTC) wins by forfeit