    Ottertail Central takes down Wadena-Deer Creek

    By Jason Groth Today at 11:39 a.m.
    Wadena-Deer Creek's Cody Wheeler gains control of Ottertail Central's Noah Schleske and hopes to roll him onto his back for a fall. Wheeler earned a 9-2 decision win. Heather Bullock/Pioneer Journal

    The Wadena-Deer Creek wrestling team hosted one of the top teams in Section 6A when they welcomed the Ottertail Central Bulldogs to the Wadena-DC Elementary School.

    The Bulldogs showcased why they are one of the favorites to capture the team title in Section 6A when they earned a 69-6 victory over the host Wolverines.

    Colton Knudson

    The Bulldogs captured seven wins by fall, one by decision and three by forfeit on their way to the victory.

    The Wolverines captured a pair of decision wins at 170 and 182, earning their lone points in the dual.

    Cody Wheeler and Steven Erkenbrack continue to be anchors in the Wolverines line up, earning the lone wins in the dual

    Wheeler earned a strong victory when he out-pointed Noah Schleske 9-2 at 170 pounds, earning the first points of the night for the Wolverines.

    Erkenbrack followed with an 8-3 decision victory over Jace Leabo at 182 pounds, keeping the momentum with the Wolverines, momentarily in the dual.

    The Bulldogs seized it right back, closing it out with three straight wins, earning the lopsided victory.

    The Wolverines returned to the mat at the Big Bear Tournament at Cass Lake/Bena on Friday, Dec. 15 and 16.

    Ottertail Central 69

    Wadena-DC 6

    106: Laredo Bugbee (OTC) def. Simon Snyder (WDC) (Fall :45)

    113: Brien Poser (OTC) def. Bel Snyder (WDC) (Fall 4:39)

    120: Ben Naddy (OTC) wins by forfeit

    126: Hayden Hart (OTC) wins by forfeit

    132: Marc Hendricks (OTC) def. Colton Knudson (WDC) (Dec. 7-5)

    138: Nate Hart (OTC) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Fall 1:47)

    145: Hunter Doll (OTC) def. Isaac Hale (WDC) (Fall 2:44)

    152: Zane Swanson (OTC) wins by forfeit

    160: Michael Fielding (OTC) def. Brayden Kleinke (OTC) (Fall :57)

    170: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Noah Schleske (OTC) (Dec. 9-2)

    182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) def. Jace Leabo (OTC) (Dec. 8-3)

    195: Whyatt Thorson (OTC) def. Jericho Baker (WDC) (Fall 1:02)

    220: Kevin Tierney (OTC) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 3:49)

    285: RJ Ehlert (OTC) wins by forfeit

    Jason Groth

     Groth is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor of the Perham Focus and the Wadena Pioneer Journal. Groth worked in Grand Rapids as the Sports Director at KOZY/KMFY radio for two years and prior to that he was the Sports Editor/Writer for the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for seven years. 

    jgroth@perhamfocus.com
    (218) 346-5900 x223
