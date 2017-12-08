Wolverines edged out by Border West

While the Wolverines had a better night on the mat, they were edged out by the host team 42-33.

The dual meet went down to the wire with Border West securing the win at 285. The Wolverines worked to erase an early 30-18 deficit in the match, eventually rallying back to tie it at 30. However, Border West won two of the final three matches to secure the meet victory.

Simon Snyder started things for Wadena-DC with a fall win at the five minute and 30 second mark at 106. Bel Snyder picked up a forfeit win for the Wolverines at 113.

However, Border West picked up a pair of forfeit victories at 120 and 126. Colton Knudson responded with a Fall at 4:25 when he pinned Cedric Barnes at 132.

Border West followed with four straight victories, earning a decision win at 138, a fall at 145, a decision at 152 and a fall at 160.

The Wolverines responded with a fall win from Cody Wheeler at 2:44 at 170 and a fall from Steven Erkenbrack at 182. However, Border West came back with a fall at 195, before Jericho Backer earned a 4-1 decision at 220. Border West’s Dustin Andrews sealed the dual with a fall at 285.

The Wolverines are now 1-2 overall in dual meets and return to action with a home dual on Thursday, Dec. 14 when they host Ottertail Central at 7 p.m. at the Wadena Elementary School.

Wadena-DC 33

Border West 42

106: Simon Snyder (WDC) def. Eli Larson (BW) (Fall 5:30)

113: Bel Snyder (WDC) wins by forfeit

120: Mark McCarthy (BW) wins by forfeit

126: Jace Olson (BW) wins by forfeit

132: Colton Knudson (WDC) def. Cedric Barnes (BW) (Fall 4:25)

138: Mason Zimmel (BW) def. Jayson Young (WDC) (Dec. 7-4)

145: Jacob Sanasack (BW) def. Alex Anderson (WDC) (Fall 1:29)

152: Michael Niesen (BW) def. Braeden Sibert (WDC) (Dec. 6-3)

160: Isaac Deal (BW) def. Brayden Kleinke (WDC) (Fall 1:41)

170: Cody Wheeler (WDC) def. Sam Stafford (BW) (Fall 2:44)

182: Steven Erkenbrack (WDC) def. Alex Bazzof (BW) (Fall :19)

195: Jason Murphy (BW) def. Soren Wedde (WDC) (Fall :53)

220: Jericho Baker (WDC) def. Mason Zimmel (BW) (Dec. 4-1)

285: Dustin Andrews (BW) def. Logan Wegscheid (WDC) (Fall 3:04)